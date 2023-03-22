Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Wild Honey and Lenny Kaye Celebrate 'Nuggets: Original Artyfacts From The First Psychedelic Era, 1965-1968' With a Performance This May

The performance is on Friday, May 19th, 2023.

Mar. 22, 2023  
To celebrate the 50th Anniversary the release of the classic compilation Nuggets: Original Artyfacts From the First Psychedelic Era, 1965-1968, benefit concert producers the Wild Honey Foundation, original curator Lenny Kaye and Rhino Records will present a live performance of songs from legendary LP and bonus material from the era as a benefit for the Autism Healthcare Collaborative, will take place Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8 p.m., at the historic Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., in Glendale, Calif.

The Wild Honey Orchestra Nuggets All-Star Band will include Lenny Kaye, Rob Laufer, Andrew Sandoval, Alec Palao, Jim Laspesa, Nick Vincent, Willie Aron, Jordan Summers, David Nolte, Robbie Scharf, Nelson Bragg, and Derrick Anderson. Led by Kaye, Laufer and Sandoval, this crack ensemble will deliver a tight but appropriately gritty backing for a hugely talented ensemble of guest singers, including garage band originals Jim Pons (The Leaves), David Aguilar (Chocolate Watchband) and Evie Sands. With well-timed guest stints by guitar legends like Elliot Easton (The Cars), Johnny Echols (Love), Peter Buck (R.E.M.). this will be rousing exploration of mid-'60s garage and early psychedelia.

Nuggets: Original Artyfacts from the First Psychedelic Era is the influential 1972 compilation album of American psychedelic and garage-rock singles that were released during the mid-to-late 1960s. Curated by legendary Lenny Kaye (Patti Smith Band guitarist since the early 70's), the original Nuggets' liner notes contained one of one of the first mentions of the phrase "punk rock." The Nuggets series has influenced many generations of rockers from the Ramones to the Lemon Twigs. With Rhino Records releasing a limited Record Store Day version this spring, Nuggets continues to influence young bands across the globe with its visceral garage/psychedelic power with songs like "Gloria," "96 Tears," "I Had Too Much To Dream Last Night," "Psychotic Reaction," "Pushin' Too Hard," "Dirty Water," "7 and 7 Is," and over 20 more!

The show will benefit the Autism Healthcare Collaborative, an internationally recognized non-profit organization committed to facilitating the medical and psychosocial stabilization of individuals and families living with autism.

The Autism Healthcare Collaborative provides a multidisciplinary team approach to the identification and treatment of the complicated medical comorbidities of autism by connecting medical experts to families and physicians around the world through medical videoconferencing. AHC offers innovative solutions for individuals with autism, across the spectrum and throughout their lifetime, through comprehensive case management, community outreach, advocacy, and education.



