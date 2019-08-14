West Coast Premiere Of Hamish Linklater's THE VANDAL Begins Next Month At Chance Theater

Chance Theater, Anaheim's official resident theater company, is delighted to present Hamish Linklater's eerie drama-comedy, The Vandal. Written by Hamish Linklater and directed by Kari Hayter, The Vandal will preview from September 20th through September 27th; with regular performances beginning September 28th and continuing through October 20th on the Fyda-Mar Stage at the Bette Aitken theater arts Center.

Two strangers are waiting for the bus on a cold road at night... next to a cemetery. The bus is late. The woman's coat is too thin. And this fast-talking teenager waiting at the same bus stop won't leave her alone. He works hard to get her to talk to him, using everything from philosophical riffs to brash seduction. Just around the corner is a liquor store, whose owner is waiting for a special delivery. All three people have no idea what this fateful night holds in store... and that it may provide the answers they've all been looking for. Hamish Linklater's funny and spooky debut play goes on a twisty journey exploring the important topics of life, death, and Doritos.

Recommended for ages 13 and up. Contains frequent use of adult language.

Hamish Linklater is best known by the general public as a film and television actor, having appeared in the Oscar-nominated The Big Short, and television shows like Fargo and The New Adventures of Old Christine. However, Linklater is a veteran of the stage, having appeared on Broadway in the original cast of Seminar, alongside Alan Rickman, and locally in South Coast Repertory's production of Hamlet. Linklater made his first foray into playwriting with The Vandal, which premiered in 2013 at the Flea Theater in New York. The play was met with critical and audience praise upon release.

"What excites me about this play is the element of surprise. I love the reminder that we must always be open to the unexpected and to what we cannot control," says director Kari Hayter. "The Vandal takes you on a wild ride that is similar to an episode of The Twilight Zone. It explores the struggles of the human experience as it questions reality and one's perception of reality as we negotiate through life's challenges and the power of loneliness. The Vandal is smart and honest about the complicated connections and questions that humans face every day."





