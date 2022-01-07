Wallis Annenberg Center Reschedules Inna Faliks and Sheléa Performances; January Film Independent Presents and Sunday Fun Day Events Canceled

Due to the rise of COVID cases in Los Angeles County, The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts announces the postponement and rescheduling of its performances by pianist Inna Faliks on Thursday, January 13 and singer/songwriter Sheléa on Saturday, January 15, as well as the cancellation of the Film Independent Presents event on Tuesday, January 18, and Sunday FunDay @ The Wallis on January 9. At this time, The Wallis' other January events and beyond remain as scheduled.

Falik's Reimagine Beethoven and Ravel has performance has been rescheduled for Wednesday June 22, 2022, at 7:30 pm, and Sheléa's Pretty World: Through the Eyes of Alan & Marilyn Bergman performance has been rescheduled for Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 7:30pm. While the January Film Independent Presents and the January Sunday FunDay @ The Wallis will not be rescheduled, the two other Film Independent Presents at The Wallis and the five other Sunday FunDay @ The Wallis remain as scheduled at this time.

Ticket holders may check their email for further information or contact the Ticket Services office at 310-746-4000 (Monday - Friday, 10 am to 6 pm) or visit TheWallis.org. The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills.

The Wallis is closely monitoring the ever-changing local health and safety environment carefully and addressing known health factors at the moment. Should plans change and any performance be required to be postponed or cancelled or if venue capacity limitations are instituted, ticket holders will be notified immediately with options for their purchased tickets per The Wallis' ticketing policies.

The health and safety of patrons, our staff, and artists inside and outside our venue are a top priority for The Wallis, which is requiring all patrons to provide, upon entry, proof of full vaccination, including proof of a booster shot, or a negative PCR test result within 48 hours or a verifiable Antigen test within 24 hours from your performance date, along with a government issued photo ID. Facial masks, covering both the mouth and nose, are still required at all times while within the venue. The Wallis' health and safety protocols are also subject to change at the venue's sole discretion or in accordance with LA County and City of Beverly Hills regulations. Our current Health & Safety Protocols and updates may also be accessed at TheWallis.org/Safety.

For more information about The Wallis, please visit: TheWallis.org.