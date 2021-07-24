WORTH IT! Comes to Broadwater Black Box Next Month

Award Winning solo performer, Carla Delaney, took audiences by storm with her first smash hit solo show Voices. Winning rave reviews, the show ranked in the Top 5 Solo Shows at the Hollywood Fringe Festival and played to sold out crowds nationally. Nominated as Performer of the Decade by Broadway World Los Angeles, Delaney is back with a new show for our time!

Worth It follows Casey Dawning, a talented songstress, who's content to sing back-up when life beckons her to take the lead! Raised to think penny-pinching is practical, her stinginess is spilling into unexpected areas of her life. When Casey stumbles into a "Bank of the Future", with vaults filled with conscientious cabaret singers instead of cash, she begins to question whether her self-worth is at the root of her net worth.

The dynamic Delaney skillfully plays over 40 characters in this fast paced comedy, featuring original music and retro videos campy enough to harken back to the best days of MTV.

Carla Delaney is an LA based actor, voice-over artist, and award winning playwright who has featured in television, film, animation, video games, and commercials throughout the world; most notably on Family Guy, Conan, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The New Looney Tunes Show, Boss Baby, Our Cartoon President, and Captain Marvel. A gifted impressionist and alumni of the famous Groundling's Sunday Company, Carla has written and performed sketch comedy for over a decade. LA Weekly distinguished her solo work as their "Pick of the Week", and past awards include The Hollywood Fringe Encore Producer's Award, Best Solo Performance By A Female, Pick of Fringe, "Best of Fest" by The Whitefire Theatre and Santa Monica Playhouse, and official selections of the London and NYC United Solo Festival.

Jessica Lynn Johnson directs and develops Worth It! Acclaimed both as a solo performer and as a director of solo artists, she is the founder of the company Soaring Solo Studios and a recipient of the Best National Solo Artist Award. Her directing credits include Unemployed Finally, The Mermaid Who Learned How to Fly, 365 Days of Crazy, Triangles Are My Favorite Shape, Bully-mia, Not My Show, Answers Outta The Blue, Dear Yoko, and more.

Worth It! will be performed in front of live audiences at the Broadwater Black Box. All performances will also be livestreamed, for those who prefer an online option. Honoring the Los Angeles County mandate, all live audience members will be required to wear masks.

Looking for uplifting entertainment with some visual dazzle and fun songs? You'll find this show is Worth It!

WHERE: Broadwater Black Box, 6322 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood, CA 90038.

WHEN: Sunday, August 8, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. Friday, August 13 at 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 25 at 7:00 p.m.

ADMISSION: $15.00.

ONLINE RESERVATIONS: http://hff21.co/7193

ESTIMATED RUNNING TIME: One hour.

CONSUMER ADVISORY: Suitable for audiences age 12 to Adult.