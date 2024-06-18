WILLOW with Orchestra Added to The Ford 2024 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Los Angeles Philharmonic revealed an addition to The Ford 2024 season: WILLOW with Orchestra. The boundary-pushing artist will survey the territories she’s covered throughout her career, and sets her sights on new ones, Friday, October 25, 2024, at 8pm.

WILLOW knows how to translate her vision to fit any mood. The 23-year-old star has shown her skills in neo-soul, psychedelic folk, and pop-punk, while her 2022 album found her collaborating with Yves Tumor on experimental, Deftones-influenced hard rock. On her new album, empathogen, she comes back down to Earth, spinning up a meditative mix of jazz, classical, and indigenous tribal music. It’s complex, mysterious music driven by ancestral energy and committed to searching for happiness and beauty in an increasingly complex world. She shape-shifts once again, joining forces with conductor Derrick Hodge and Color of Noize Orchestra to reimagine hits like “Whip My Hair,” “Wait a Minute!,” “Meet Me At Our Spot,” and more.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 28, at 10am and can be purchased online at TheFord.com, in person at the Hollywood Bowl Box Office, or by phone at 323 850 2000.

Programs, artists, dates, prices, and availability are subject to change. Ticket limits may apply.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit:

https://www.theford.com/events/programs/1819

