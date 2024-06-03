WHY THE BAND BROKE UP! Rocks Into Hollywood Fringe!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



WHY THE BAND BROKE UP: It's the question everyone's been asking for years- and for the first time in a decade, they're finally ready to share their side of the story. In this unfiltered, unhinged, and unauthorized musical, you'll be shocked to learn WHY THE BAND BROKE UP!

WHY THE BAND BROKE UP! will premiere internationally at the 2024 Hollywood Fringe Festival! Presented by Less Precious Productions and Hollywood Fringe, WHY THE BAND BROKE UP! explores iconic Europop band FLØM, their meteoric rise to global superstardom, and the utterly SHOCKING TURN OF EVENTS that catalyzed their drastic breakup.

Meet FLØM - Fritz, Leif, Olga, Muzik, and Hugo! FLØM was the top selling EuroPop band of the '90s - think A*Teens meets ABBA meets a little Taio Cruz. Join FLØM as they reunite for one night only to share their story in a groundbreaking documentary with a top Hollywood film director. Featuring the hit pop singles "COME TO EUROPE!" "Leif Me Alone," and a little bit of dynamite, join the band on a musical journey as we seek to untangle their disentanglement.

Created and produced by Frankie MacLaughlin and Elizabeth Conway (CEOs, Less Precious Productions,) and directed by Frankie MacLaughlin, WHY THE BAND BROKE UP! stars David Schwartzbaum ("American Crime Story,") Dorina Amina ("Hot Girls Aren't Funny,") Elizabeth Conway ("Princess Party P.I.," HBO's "Crashing,") Del Alan Murphy ("Folk,") and Jackie Bonsignore ("The Last Five Years," Sierra Madre Playhouse) and features original music by Elizabeth Conway.

The team are Hollywood Fringe alumni, with their hit show #CANCELLED winning the 2019 Hollywood Fringe Encore Award.

WHY THE BAND BROKE UP! is playing at the Broadwater Mainstage in Los Angeles on the following dates:

June 17th - 6:30 PM

June 22nd - 2:00 PM

Grand Finale:

June 30th - 9:30 PM

Tickets: https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/10899?tab=tickets

