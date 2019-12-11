WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Extended and Full Cast Announced at The Taper

Click Here for More Articles on WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

As final casting is being announced, the engagement of playwright Heidi Schreck's "What the Constitution Means to Me" at Center Theatre Group/Mark Taper Forum is already being extended by a week due to overwhelming early sales. The Tony-nominated play, originally scheduled to run January 12 - February 16, 2020, will now continue until February 23, 2020.

Tickets for the extension week will go on sale Thursday, December 12 at 10 a.m. and, to make sure as many people as possible can see the production, Center Theatre Group has partnered with several local law firms to launch a new funding initiative titled Theatre Access for L.A. Under this initiative, Center Theatre Group is adding $15 student rush tickets (a limited number available for students 25 and under with a valid student ID) and 232 $25 tickets in the extension week (in honor of the United States' 232-year-old Constitution) to the existing FreePlay program (free tickets at a preview performance for people 25 years of age and under) and $15 TodayTix lottery (made available for all evening performances) in an effort to make theatre available to every audience. For more information, visit www.CenterTheatreGroup.org/Constitution.

It was also announced that the cast of "What the Constitution Means to Me" will include a Los Angeles high school freshman Jocelyn Shek who is making her stage debut. Rotating in the role with original Broadway cast member Rosdely Ciprian, Shek will perform opposite Tony-nominated actress Maria Dizzia and original Broadway cast member Mike Iveson. Ciprian, Dizzia and Iveson's casting was previously announced.

Playwright Heidi Schreck's boundary-breaking play breathes new life into our

Constitution and imagines how it will shape the next generation of Americans. Fifteen year old Heidi earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States. In this hilarious, hopeful and achingly human new play, she resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that shaped their lives.

Schreck's timely and galvanizing play, directed by Oliver Butler, became a

sensation off-Broadway last fall before transferring to Broadway where it received two Tony Award nominations among countless other accolades. The New York Times hailed "What the Constitution Means to Me" as "not just the best play to open on Broadway so far this season, but also the most important."

Initially announced for a 12-week engagement on Broadway, "What the

Constitution Means to Me" was extended twice and fully recouped in its Broadway

engagement, shattering box office records at the Helen Hayes Theater, for a total run of 24 weeks. "What the Constitution Means to Me" officially opened March 31, 2019 after beginning preview performances March 14, and played its final Broadway performance on August 24, 2019.

"What the Constitution Means to Me" had a record-breaking limited engagement run at the Eisenhower Theater at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., where it played 15 performances immediately following the conclusion of the Broadway run, from September 11 through September 22, 2019.

"What the Constitution Means to Me" features scenic design by Rachel Hauck ("Hadestown"), costume design by Michael Krass ("Hadestown"), lighting design by Jen Schriever ("Eclipsed") and sound design by Sinan Refik Zafar ("Hamlet").

"What the Constitution Means to Me" was commissioned by True Love Productions. This production originated as part of Summerworks 2017, produced by Clubbed Thumb in partnership with True Love Productions.

The national tour of "What the Constitution Means to Me" is produced by Diana DiMenna, Aaron Glick, Matt Ross and Level Forward & Eva Price.

Heidi Schreck's play "Grand Concourse" was a finalist for the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize and winner of the Stacey Mindich Lilly Award. Other plays, including "Creature," "There Are No More Big Secrets" and "The Consultant," have been produced by Berkeley Rep, Long Wharf, Page 73, Seattle Public Theatre, New Georges, Rattlestick Playwrights Theater and more. Heidi's television writing includes "I Love Dick," "Billions" and "Nurse Jackie." She is developing a TV series with Amazon based on Patricia Lockwood's "Priestdaddy." As an actor she's performed at Berkeley Rep, Roundabout, MTC, Playwrights Horizons, Shakespeare in the Park, Clubbed Thumb, TwoHeaded Calf and on "Nurse Jackie," "Billions," "Law & Order: SVU" and "The Good Wife." Winner of two Obies, a Drama Desk Award and the Theatre World Award.

Tickets are available online at CenterTheatreGroup.org, by calling Audience

Services at (213) 628-2772 or in person at the Center Theatre Group Box Office (at the

Ahmanson Theatre at The Music Center in Downtown Los Angeles). Tickets range from $25-$175 (ticket prices are subject to change). The Mark Taper Forum is located at The Music Center, 135 N. Grand Avenue in Downtown L.A. 90012.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You