WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Begins In Los Angeles This October

As the nation hurtles toward the pivotal 2024 elections, a powerful and thought-provoking independent production of What the Constitution Means to Me is set to open in Los Angeles this October. This critically acclaimed play by Heidi Schreck confronts the living, breathing implications of the U.S. Constitution on everyday citizens, especially women.

Written when women still had the right to an abortion in the United States, the thought experiment of this piece: "Should the [current] US Constitution be abolished?" has never been more relevant.

As political battles over voting rights, reproductive rights, and free speech dominate national headlines, What the Constitution Means to Me examines how the document affects the lives of women and marginalized communities. The performance does more than entertain-it ignites conversation and invites Angelenos to step in and engage with our democracy.

Directed by Kevin O'Rourke Jr., starring Genny Wilson with Darrin Stafford, and produced by Megan Raitano, Suzy Snowden-Ifft, Katie Meyer, and Genny Wilson, this production aims to galvanize audiences before they head to the polls in November.

"Now, more than ever, we need to educate ourselves about what our Constitution guarantees us and where it falls short," said O'Rourke. "There are dark truths about America distorted by those in power to keep the status quo. This show exposes those truths and leaves audiences with a burning determination to act."

Audiences can expect an intimate, emotionally charged experience that juxtaposes personal stories of abortion and domestic abuse with broader political questions. The show encourages audiences to grapple with the ongoing struggle for equality and justice in America, which will be central to the upcoming election.

"We live in a world where people are actively trying to strip human rights away from people who don't look like them. It's exhausting," said Raitano. "Producing this piece right now, we are making a declaration. We choose hope. We choose to fight for ourselves, women, and the promise of what America should be."

For tickets and more information visit www.constitution2024.com

