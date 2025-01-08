WEATHERING Comes to REDCAT in February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From February 6 - 8, 2025, Roy and Edna Disney CalArts Theater (REDCAT), CalArts’ center for contemporary arts in downtown Los Angeles, will present Doris Duke Award-winning performance maker Faye Driscoll with her most recent project, Weathering.



In Weathering, ten performers move and morph on a raft-like stage, surrounded by audiences that witness the awe-inspiring evolving tableau of bodies, sounds, scents, liquids, and objects. Dancers gradually shift from barely perceptible gestures to high-velocity sprints and collisions, in what choreographer Faye Driscoll terms “a multi-sensory flesh sculpture surging through the Anthropocene.” As a vocal score resonates throughout the space, dancers spill and careen into the spiral of a hurricane. The audience is drawn into this storm, close enough to smell the sweat, hear the labored breathing, and feel the rising energy of the living symphony of bodies. In our contemporary moment when movements and forces that shape lives can seem difficult to grasp, Driscoll and her collaborators ask: “How do we feel the impact of large events in the intimacy of our own bodies?”



Please note: Weathering contains nudity and loud sounds. Limited amounts of essential oils will be used within the show. Please contact the Box Office for any specific allergen queries.

