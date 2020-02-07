Video: Behind the Scenes of the West Coast Premiere Of Michael Giacchino's VOYAGE at Pasadena Symphony

Looking for something special to treat your Valentine to next weekend? Look no further - take them to the West Coast premiere of Michael Giacchino's first work composed for symphony orchestra.

Watch the video below to hear the Oscar-winning composer (Up) give a behind the scenes look at Voyage, which he wrote for NASA's 60th anniversary.



Reserve your seats today for this exclusive performance!





