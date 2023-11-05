Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

VIDEO: Watch a Teaser for MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE at La Mirada Theatre

The concert will be held on Friday, March 1, 2024 at 8PM.

By: Nov. 05, 2023

Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Being Alive will play the La Mirada Theatre on Friday, March 1, 2024 8PM.

Watch a teaser video for the concert below!

Before he was an Emmy-winning TV star, Mandy Patinkin was already a Tony-winning Broadway legend. Mandy Patinkin in Concert: BEING ALIVE, presents the acclaimed actor / singer / storyteller in his most electrifying role: concert performer.

Mandy Patinkin is in the business of showstopping,” raves The New Yorker, and that’s exactly what he does in this powerful, passionate evening of song. BEING ALIVE is a collection of many of Mandy’s favorite Broadway and classic American tunes.

From Irving Berlin to Stephen Sondheim, from Cole Porter to Harry Chapin, Mr. Patinkin takes you on a dazzling musical journey you’ll never forget.







