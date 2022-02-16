VIDEO: Holland Taylor Invites Audiences To West Coast Premiere Of ANN

Pasadena Playhouse has announced that tickets are now on sale for the West Coast premiere of Ann - written by and starring Holland Taylor and directed by Benjamin Endsley Klein from March 22 through April 24. Watch as Taylor invites audiences to the production in a new video.

Tickets are available at pasadenaplayhouse.org, by phone at 626-356-7529, and at the box office at 39 South El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101.

Pasadena Playhouse has created a limited quantity of 3-play Membership packages available for those interested in all three productions, starting at just $150. Membership information can be found at pasadenaplayhouse.org.

Tough as nails. Funny as hell. Emmy Award winner Holland Taylor (The Practice, Legally Blonde and Two and a Half Men) brings the legendary Ann Richards to the stage in this dynamo Tony-nominated performance that captures the fire, heart, and brains of Ann herself. Ann's down home charm and passion for fair play fuel her uncanny leadership and capacity for caring. Always ready with a laugh out loud zinger or a telling observation, this superstar in Texas politics ultimately became a national figure. A vividly remembered force of nature, Ann continues to inspire us still.

This exhilarating revival of Uncle Vanya pairs one of the greatest plays ever written with the world's most celebrated translators of Russian literature. After years of caring for their family's crumbling estate, Vanya and his niece receive an unexpected visit from his brother-in-law and his alluring wife. When hidden passions and tumultuous frustrations come to a boil in the heat of the Russian summer, their lives threaten to come undone. Comic, cutting, and true to life, this translation of Uncle Vanya provides an up-close, conversational-style encounter with a classic drama that every theater-lover must see.