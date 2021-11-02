VIDEO: Bradley Whitford, Kate Burton and More From the Cast of A CHRISTMAS CAROL Come Together for Rehearsal

The five-time Tony Award-winning production of "A Christmas Carol" is playing at the Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre from November 30, 2021 through January 1, 2022. Three-time Emmy winning Bradley Whitford ("The Handmaid's Tale," "The West Wing," "Get Out," "The Post") will perform opposite Tony and Emmy Award nominee Kate Burton (Ghost of Christmas Past) and Grammy and SAG Award nominee Alex Newell (Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs. Fezziwig) in this magical new interpretation of Charles Dickens' timeless story, adapted by Tony Award winner Jack Thorne ("Harry Potter and the Cursed Child") and originally directed and conceived by Tony Award winner Matthew Warchus ("Matilda").

Check out a video of the cast going into rehearsals below!

A holiday masterpiece for all ages, "A Christmas Carol" opened on Broadway to rave reviews on November 20, 2019, following critically acclaimed runs at The Old Vic, London. Breaking several box office records at the Lyceum Theatre, the production took home five 2020 Tony Awards for Best Original Score (Christopher Nightingale), Best Scenic Design of a Play (Rob Howell), Best Costume Design of a Play (Rob Howell), Best Lighting Design of a Play (Hugh Vanstone) and Best Sound Design of a Play (Simon Baker), sweeping all categories in which it was nominated. It also won a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Adaptation. "A Christmas Carol" will return to The Old Vic for its fourth season this year. In addition to this production, a second U.S. production of "A Christmas Carol" will play San Francisco's Golden Gate Theatre this holiday season.

This timeless - and timely - tale of isolation and redemption welcomes theatregoers into an immersive experience that is brimming with Christmas spirit. The production features dazzling staging, moving storytelling, and 12 of the most cherished Christmas carols, including "Joy to the World," "Silent Night," and "It Came Upon the Midnight Clear."

"A Christmas Carol" features scenic and costume design by Tony Award winner Rob Howell; lighting design by Tony Award winner Hugh Vanstone; sound design by Tony Award winner Simon Baker; music, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award winner Christopher Nightingale; music direction by Remy Kurs; music supervision by Paul Staroba; music coordination by Howard Joines; casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jason Thinger; movement by Lizzi Gee; and direction by Thomas Caruso.

How to Get Tickets

To purchase tickets, visit CenterTheatreGroup.org, call Audience Services at (213) 972-4400 or visit the Center Theatre Group Box Office (at the Ahmanson Theatre at The Music Center, 135 N. Grand Avenue in Downtown L.A. 90012). Ticket prices start at $40.