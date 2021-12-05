Torrance Theatre Company Will Present THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST: A WILDE NEW MUSICAL

Torrance Theatre Company is back with in-person performance AND a brand-new musical! The next offering in the season is THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST: A WILDE NEW MUSICAL, with music by Bret Simmons (Falling for Eve), book and lyrics by David Howard (Galaxy Quest), and directed by Glenn Kelman. The show runs December through 19th at 1316 Cabrillo Ave in downtown Torrance, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. and select Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7 p.m.. General Admission seating is now available for $30, at www.TorranceTheatreCompany.com or by calling the box office at (424) 243-6882.

Oscar Wilde's The Importance Of Being Earnest tells the story of two bachelor friends, dandy Algernon Moncrieff and reliable John "Jack" Worthing, as they take on double lives to court the attentions of the desirable Gwendolyn Fairfax and Cecily Cardew. But the gallants must then grapple with the uproarious consequences of their ruse... and with the formidable Lady Bracknell. Oscar Wilde's much loved and exhilarating masterpiece, with its high comedy and witty dialogue have helped make The Importance Of Being Earnest Wilde's most enduringly popular play. Now this classic has been adapted into a brand-new musical, with a soaring score by Brett Simmons, and deliciously funny lyrics by David Howard.

Torrance Theatre Company is thrilled to have its audience be among the first to see this brand-new musical adaptation of Oscar Wilde's classic! TTC Artistic Director, Gia Jordahl shared that "it's amazing working with Bret and Davd on the evolution of their show." The show had a workshop in late 2019, where members of the TTC team were introduced to the new adaptation, and recently a stage reading of the show was held at Music Theatre West. "We knew that we wanted to work with the creative, and be amongst the first to perform the piece, but then the pandemic hit, and plans were put on hold," said Jordahl. Now almost two years later, the TTC is getting the chance to help bring this new musical to the stage.

The cast includes Jay Miramontes (Jack Worthing), Tariq Mieres (Algernon Moncrieff), Maura Lefevre (Gwendolen Fairfax), Audrey Pennington (Cecily Cardew), Dyan Hobday-Smith (Lady Bracknell), Eleen Hsu-Wentlandt (Miss Prism), Gary Kresca (Lane/Merriman), and Tim Blake (Dr. Chausable).

For information: www.TorranceTheatreCompany.com. The Torrance Theatre Company is a program of the Cultural Services Division of the Torrance Community Services Department. www.TorranceCA.Gov. Sponsored in part by Friends of Torrance Theatre Company.