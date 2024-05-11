Lori Hoeft & Macy Pitt to Premiere New Show at Hollywood Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cock Tales: Straight Up, Dirty & Shaken Stories of Lust & Love, a new darkly comedic entertainment, has been announced as part of the 2024 Hollywood Fringe Festival. Written and performed by Lori Hoeft & Macy Pitt, there will be four performances only on Sunday 6/9 at 7pm, Tuesday 6/11 at 7pm, Saturday 6/22 at 7pm, and Sunday 6/23 at 7pm. The Davidson/Valentini Theatre at the Los Angeles LGBT Center is located at 1125 N. McCadden Place in Hollywood, 90038. Tickets are $25 and may be obtained online at the button below. Running time is 75 minutes. Underground parking is available.



Cock Tales is a raw and all too real tell-all, sparing no details about the numerous ways one responds to grief. Hoeft will take audiences through libations and sex in a sea of Mr. Wrongs and visits with so-called "love gurus" who exploit her. The stories include colonics gone wrong, an Earth Day debacle, inheritance pilfering by a stepmonster, and more. Macy, Hoeft's rescue Pitt Bull, and the ghost of her recently passed father are the spirits who eventually lead her through this messy yet beautiful heartbreak. Based on true experiences. Optional after-party with gummies and drinks. Contains nudity. Mature audiences only.



Lori Hoeft is a Clio Award-winning disabled writer, director, and producer based in Los Angeles. She is a scholarship recipient of Art Center with a career spanning 34 short PSA films, until a disabling accident stopped her. Macy Pitt is Hoeft's 70-pound canine companion.



The c*ckTales production team includes Brenda Adelman (coach, 60 Days to Tell Your Story Onstage), Katie Curtin (theatre coaching), Josh Grega (digital and social media manager), David Haverty (videography, event and clips promos), Jay Iacovlev (graphic and creative multi-media editor), Rusti Lehay (script editor), Kelly Morgan (improvisational writing coach), and Matt Richter (sound design).

