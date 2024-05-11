HANDALA: A CELEBRATION OF PALESTINE to Have World Premiere at The Hollywood Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



What happens when we dare to step into the life of the "other" with an open heart that sings a song of our shared humanity? The 2024 Hollywood Fringe Scholarship recipient, Handala, a solo show performed by Myriam Ali-Ahmad, allows audiences a window to do just that.

Produced in partnership with This Is a Front, Handala takes audiences on a journey in Palestine, sailing from one Palestinian to another, telling the real story of Palestine, through the eyes of its dignified people. A celebration of Palestine and Palestinian life, this tour de force is a call for action to preserve such beauty. Select the ticket price that you prefer as 100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to aid in Gaza.

Writer and performer Ali-Ahmad has been interviewing Palestinians that have lived in their homeland, about life experiences that, to them, represent Palestine and highlight the beauty of its people, land and culture. Seeking to honor Palestinian life and voices, she has worked to compile these stories into a solo show with the help of directors Mahmoud AboBaker and Becca Khalil. The show will be performed as part of the 2024 Hollywood Fringe Festival.

Ali-Ahmad says "For so long, Palestinians specifically and Arabs in general have been reduced to either victims or terrorists, a narrative that has been reinforced by the ongoing horrors in Gaza and the West Bank. We want to challenge and shift this narrative all while introducing the public to the rich and beautiful culture and people of Palestine, reminding us what we are fighting for."

Handala will have a preview performance at 8:30 p.m. Saturday June 8, at the Art of Acting Studio at 1017 North Orange Drive. Opening performance will be 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 21, followed by performances at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 22, Friday, June 28 and Saturday, June 29.

Tickets are available at the button below.

This Is a Front is a new theatre company in Los Angeles led by Artistic Director Brian Eckert with the mission to stage connection through theatre and social moments. We envision a vibrant creative community that reshapes how we understand our role in each other's lives. IG: @thisisafront.theatre.

Comments