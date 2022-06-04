Tony Nominee Sam Harris Brings OPENLY GRAY! to Feinstein's at the Nikko

The legendary Sam Harris will be appearing for two performances only in his new show Openly Gray!, at Feinstein's at The Nikko on Wednesday, June 8, and Thursday, June 9, at 8pm. The show features his definitive interpretations of pop, theatre, and standards, accompanied by his long-time musical director Todd Schroeder. It's an evening of celebration and reflection, filled with Harris's singular comedic observations and soul-bearing introspection.



Sam Harris is a Tony Award-nominated Broadway favorite (Grease, The Life, The Producers, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat) and platinum recording artist, making the list of Rolling Stone Magazine's Top 100 Vocalists of All Time. At the beginning of a career that has spanned four decades, he burst onto the scene in the premiere season of TV's Star Search with 25 million viewers cheering him on each week. He has toured the world in concert, appeared on countless television shows and specials, at the White House, and he has sold out venues from Carnegie Hall to London's West End. During the covid pandemic isolation, the film of his solo show HAM: A Musical Memoir (which played to great acclaim in New York and Los Angeles) was released on all major streaming platforms. Said The New York Times, "Sam Harris belongs to the ever-diminishing brand of old-school, lay-it-all-out-on-the-line entertainers whose every move generates excitement. Mr. Harris pulls out all the stops and proves himself a winner every time."



Todd Schroeder has worked with Harris for nearly three decades. He is an award-winning music director, pianist, composer/lyricist, and music producer. He has received numerous awards and accolades throughout his career, including being named Music Director of the Year by BroadwayWorld.com and receiving the LA Stage Alliance Ovation Award for Best Music Director (for HAM: A Musical Memoir). In addition to performing on his own, he has been musical director for and collaborated with such distinguished performers as Tony Award-winners Leslie Odom Jr, Billy Porter, Katrina Lenk, Jason Alexander, and for 25 years, the legendary Angela Lansbury. Other performers with whom he has worked include Tom Jones, Haley Reinhart, and the YouTube sensation Postmodern Jukebox.



Admission is $75. Doors open at 7pm for cocktail service and showtime is 8pm. For more information and to purchase tickets online, go to www.feinsteinssf.com or www.ticketweb.com. Proof of covid vaccination will be required for entry and masks are required while moving about the club. Feinstein's at The Nikko is located at 222 Mason Street in San Francisco, 94102.