Tokyo/Manila/L.A. Jazz Summit Celebrates Human Connection Across Cultures

The first-ever Tokyo/Manila/L.A. Jazz Summit on Sunday, June 1 will celebrate human connection across cultures and a collective love of jazz. Musicians representing these three dynamic cities will honor the past, present and future of jazz on stage and in meaningful conversation with a show, pre-show performance and Q&A at Catalina Jazz Club, 6725 West Sunset Blvd., Hollywood, CA 90028.

"We are very happy to bring together these fabulous artists who represent the best in jazz from around the world," said Cathy Segal-Garcia, Summit producer and performer. "There's a very special magic that happens when you bring together music lovers from different cultures to collaborate and create a one night only and truly unique performance of jazz."

The Tokyo/Manila/L.A. Jazz Summit performance features jazz vocalists Cathy Segal-Garcia, Mon David, Charito, Cheryl Barnes, Alvin Reyes and Dolores Scozzesi. On stage with the five vocalists are ten stellar jazz instrumentalists including Piano: Sam Hirsh & Tamir Hendelman on piano; Edwin Livingston & Ahmet Sezin on bass; Lyndon Rochelle & Chris Wabich on drums; Yu Ooka & Dori Amarilio on guitar; Tatiana Tate on trumpet and Nori Tan on flute.

Prior to the performance, attendees are encouraged to gather on the outdoor patio with the musicians for a Q&A with the performers. The group will explore ideas related to creating joy through music, honoring the global appeal of jazz and celebrating multiculturalism. ​A pre-show performance will be led by award-winning guitarist Jackson Petty.

Presented by Human Connection, in cooperation with Shan Potts Law Offices, the inspiration for the Summit is to bring together diverse people who share a love of jazz.

Co-founded by Mon David and Cathy Segal-Garcia, Human Connection endeavors to connect lives by showcasing music with multi-dimensional qualities to heal, nurture and inspire. For more information, visit www.humanconnectionmusic.com.

Schedule of the evening is as follows:

5:00 PM - On the Patio attendees gather for a Q&A with the performers and a pre-show featuring an award-winning high school jazz group lead by guitarist Jackson Petty

6:00 PM Catalina's doors open and welcomes ticket holders to get ready for an electrifying night

7:30 PM until 9:30 PM The show featuring ten stellar jazz instrumentalists and five outstanding jazz vocalists

Dinner or two-drink minimum is required in addition to the tickets to the Summit.The stage performance will begin at 7:30 PM on Sunday, June 1, 2025. The Catalina Jazz Club, 6725 West Sunset Blvd., Hollywood, CA 90028. For more information and tickets visit catalinajazzclub.com.

