Todd Glass to Headline COMEDY NIGHT AT THE ODYSSEY This Month

See some of the best comics in the country drop by and perform at the Odyssey Theatre Ensemble's “Comedy Night at the Odyssey” series on the third Friday of every month, curated by writer, actor and comedian Kevin Flynn alongside Dana Gibson.



The show on Friday, August 16 will be hosted by award-winning writer and stand-up comic Cecily Knobler (host of the syndicated FM radio show Live from Hollywood; entertainment reporter on MSNBC and Logo's The Gossip Queens) and headlined by Todd Glass (3 Netflix specials; appearances on The Daily Show, Jimmy Kimmel, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Conan O'Brien; series regular on MAX's Ten Year Old Tom; tours with Daniel Tosh, Jim Gaffigan, Davud Spade and Sarah Silverman).

The line-up will also feature actor and stand-up Keith Dion (seen on Amazon, Hulu, HBO) and Flynn (founder and executive director of the Nantucket Comedy Festival; acting credits include The Heartbreak Kid with Ben Stiller, Me, Myself and Irene with Jim Carrey, Osmosis Jones with Bill Murray, “Charlotte's boyfriend” in HBO's Sex and the City, and his acclaimed solo show Fear of Heights).



The Odyssey Theatre is located at 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, CA, 90025.



Parking is FREE in the on-site parking lot.

TICKETS:

$25 at the button below.

