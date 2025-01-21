Tickets on Sale Now for Last Call Theatre's LOVE GAME

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Last Call Theatre has released tickets for its upcoming immersive matchmaking experience, Love Game. Love Game previews Thursday, February 6 and runs February 13 - March 2 at The Virgil in East Hollywood. In this romantic, choose-your-own adventure style experience, audience members hold the fates of the characters in their hands.

In Last Call's newest immersive, interactive experience Love Game, audiences are invited to play matchmaker. Participants are brand new Research Assistants for the dating company "Matchmakr," where their lead Scientist believes they have discovered the scientific formula for falling in love. As part of their research, participants have been invited to Matchmakr's inaugural event where eight specifically selected Singles have been invited to mingle and follow their hearts (aka the science) to their "optimal relationship(s)." However, the science may not be what's right for each Single, and it's up to the audience to determine the best match and future for this cast of characters. Love, drama, and comedy will unfold in this immersive choose-your-own adventure where every show is unique based upon the audience's choices.

"I hope audiences enjoy a show where they see some parts of themselves in the characters that reminds them of why we're all worthy of love," says Creative Lead and Director Michael DiNardo. "And even as we grapple and deal with something as powerful and universal as love, at the end of the day, Love Game is just that, it's a game...right?"

Love Game follows Last Call's trademark style of quests and audience-driven narrative with a twist: the beginning of the show starts with speed dating between the Singles, and it is up to the participants to ensure these dates go well. With almost 30 quests and a wide variety of potential couples and groupings, the show is guaranteed to be different each night.

Love Game will also feature karaoke performances by several of the characters, and audience members may get to show off their vocal chops as well. Whether you wish to fully delve into the characters' personal lives, belt out your favorite karaoke song, or simply grab a cocktail from the bar and watch the drama unfold, Love Game has a path for everyone to explore.

Love Game marks the start of Last Call's 3rd season and is its 8th overall production. Love Game is created and directed by Michael DiNardo. The cast includes Abiane, Alex Borja, Colin Breslin, Kylie Buckles-Hall, Caitlyn Gorman, Mads McDonough, Rebecca Oca-Nussbaum, Maria Sole Quintili, Timothy Willard, and Peyton Wray with swings James Bilinsky, Jack Darnell, Atlas Alma Molina, and Charlotte Robinson.

The Production Team includes Assistant Director Liviera Lim, Stage Manager Chris Ordonez, Producer/Marketing Lead Ashley Busenlener, Marketing Assistant Cayman Field, Last Call Resident Costume Designer Kale Hinthorn, Production Designer Shoshanna Ruth Green, Lighting Designer David Kohanzad, Graphic Designer Evan Wank, and Narrative Team members Charly Charney Cohen, Shelby Ryan Lee, Liviera Lim, and Daniel Herman.

Love Game performs 8 times, starting with preview on Thursday, February 6th. The show runs February 13th - March 2nd. Love Game performs at the Virgil located at 4519 Santa Monica Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90029. Preview tickets are $45 and general admission tickets are $60. Limited VIP tickets will also be available for $80, which will include an additional pre-show scene with a Single of your choice. The show is 21+ and all tickets include one drink ticket.

Comments