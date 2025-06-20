Tickets Now Available for PIRATES WANTED at Last Call Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Last Call Theatre has released tickets for the remount of its 2024 award-winning and critically acclaimed pirate immersive adventure, Pirates Wanted. Pirates Wanted runs August 16th-24th aboard the American Pride, the 130 ft, 3-masted tall ship operated by the Los Angeles Maritime Institute. Audience members will be able to explore this majestic vessel as if they were actual pirates, this time docked at the Pine Avenue Pier in Long Beach's Rainbow Harbor.

In Pirates Wanted, participants assume the role of new pirate recruits, joining Captain Souvanna and her crew on a wild and wacky pirate adventure as they steal a ship from the British Royal Navy and then train these new recruits into actual seaworthy pirates.

As the Captain races to prove herself and her crew to the Great Pirate Council, the threat of sirens and their magic comes to light and rumors of mutiny begin stirring. Currents of danger, betrayal, magic, music, adventure, and love will rock the core of this crew, and it's up to the audience to decide whether they'll sink or swim as they navigate these unfamiliar waters.

"I am so thrilled to once again welcome audiences to the magical and wacky world of Pirates Wanted," says creative lead Ashley Busenlener. "With so many characters to meet and storylines to explore (including a few brand new quests), I truly hope audiences will learn and discover something new every time they climb aboard."

"Now that we're BACK with another rehearsal process, I'd love to explore pirate culture even more with our team-" says director Brit Baltazar. "How can we relate everything to what's happening today? - And how can we dive even deeper into the psyche of those ruthless yet endearing scallywags?"

The 2024 production of Pirates Wanted won the 2025 Stage Raw Best Production Award and was nominated for the No Proscenium 2025 Audience Award for Outstanding Immersive Work (Southern California Region) and the LA Theatre Bites 2024 Best Immersive Show Award.

Pirates Wanted follows Last Call's trademark style of quests and audience-driven narrative, with over 50 quests that result in multiple potential endings and variable sword and fight combat scenes. Several quests have also been updated and added for the remount. Additionally, the show also features live, original music by composer/lyricist Ronen Rinzler and a variety of pirate training games. Audiences can delve into the world of the show and follow the storylines of various characters or spend the evening playing minigames with the crew.

The closing performance of Pirates Wanted on Sunday, August 24th at 4pm will be a special benefit performance for the Los Angeles Maritime Institute (LAMI) and Children's Maritime Institute (CMI), their Long Beach division. Following the performance, there will be a special meet-and-greet with the cast and ship's crew along with private tours of the ship. All ticket proceeds for that performance will benefit LAMI & CMI. This is an independently organized, third-party fundraiser for LAMI and CMI.

The show is Last Call Theatre's 10th production and continues their 3rd season. Pirates Wanted is directed by Brit Baltazar. The Production Team is helmed by creative lead Ashley Busenlener with producer Riley Cole. The cast includes Ashley Busenlener, Riley Cole, Mads Durbin, Ashwan Kadam, Shelby Ryan Lee, Landon Lopez, Bonnie-Lynn Montaño, Isabel Moon, Ronen Rinzler, and Michelle Takla. The ensemble/swings includes Kale Hinthorn, Darica Louie, and Alexander Whitover.

The Production Team includes Alessandra Gutierrez as stage manager, Last Call Theatre's resident Costume Designer Kale Hinthorn, Nicholas May as props designer, Ronen Rinzler as composer/lyricist, Shoshanna Ruth Green as fight choreographer, Sabrina Sonner as Dramaturg, Jacob Zorehkey as Assistant Dramaturg, and Cayman Field as Marketing Assistant. Pirates Wanted was created by Ashley Busenlener with narrative team members Brit Baltazar, Charly Charney Cohen, Riley Cole, Kale Hinthorn, Liviera Lim, Sabrina Sonner, and Jacob Zorehkey with additions by Bonnie-Lynn Montaño.

Pirates Wanted performs 6 times from August 16th - 24th. Pirates Wanted performs aboard the American Pride, docked at the Pine Avenue Pier in Long Beach's Rainbow Harbor located at Pine Avenue Pier, Long Beach, CA 90802. General admission tickets are $65 and combination tickets for the meet-and-greet and performance on August 24th are $80.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC