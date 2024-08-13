Thunderbird Garage Productions' to Present GOD OF CARNAGE in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Thunderbird Garage Productions will present their inaugural production, Yasmina Reza's God of Carnage, will open September 13th in Los Angeles. Hoping to resolve the situation amicably, two married couples meet to discuss a violent altercation between their young sons. But as conflicting personalities and parenting styles collide, the polite facades unravel, revealing marital tensions and opposing life philosophies. God of Carnage is directed by Kim Quinn and will run for five weeks at the 905 Cole Theatre in Hollywood.

About the Show

God of Carnage by Yasmina Reza, is a tragicomedy about two sets of parents who meet to discuss a physical altercation between their eleven-year-old sons. Initially cordial and respectful, the mood shifts, as discordant parenting styles, the burdens of marriage, and opposing philosophies of life are examined. Intelligently written with razor sharp wit and hilarity, God of Carnage is a searing look at relationships, parenthood, communication styles in the face of disagreement, and what happens when the masks we wear to hide our true identities come off. This production of God of Carnage was birthed when four friends who met in Larry Moss acting workshops decided to read the play during Covid. After months of continuing to work on the characters, and positive feedback from guests after an intimate reading of the play, the decision was made to put it on stage for LA audiences! “We felt these universal themes are as, if not more, important today than when the play was first produced,” says Kristian Kordula. “If the hope of an artist is to engender thought, conversation, and change, while also delivering an entertaining night of theater, then God of Carnage is our perfect vessel.”

Director Kim Quinn is an actress, writer, producer and director. She recently produced and starred opposite Peter Dinklage and Shirley MacLaine in American Dreamer, seen now on Amazon. She is currently producing Ranger's Apprentice with Skydance and The Goat, starring Melissa McCarthy and Kevin Hart for Netflix. Quinn also produced and worked opposite Mellissa McCarthy in the Humanitas Award Winning film, The Starling, and with Tim Allen, in the cult classic holiday film, El Camino Christmas, both on Netflix. She is proud to have also co-produced and starred in the Oscar Nominated film, Hidden Figures, opposite Kevin Costner, and the Golden Globe and Critics Choice nominated film, Saint Vincent, opposite Bill Murray. Quinn co-founded her production company Goldenlight Films alongside her husband, writer/director Ted Melfi. You can also catch her in the cult classics, Terriers, opposite Donal Logue and Gypsy, opposite Naomi Watts, both on Netflix.

Andrea Lwin (Annette) has built a career focused on storytelling as a powerful tool for connection. Her highly praised one-woman show Slanted – adapted into a TV pilot and web series – earned accolades as a semi-finalist at Slamdance Film Festival, notable awards at LAWebFest, and the “Rising Star Award” at Women's International Film & Arts Festival. Most recently, Andrea wrote and directed the short film Biased with Industry Standard Films, winning Best Comedy at Noho Cinefest, Austin Comedy Film Festival as well as Best Director at Portland Comedy Film Festival and Georgia Comedy Film Festival. Her robust career on all sides of the industry includes professional experiences at New Regency Productions, Red Hour Films/Fox 2000, and NBC Universal. She is a graduate of Florida State University and company member of HERO Theatre. Theatre acting credits include The Super Sabado Show (HERO), Sun Sisters (CoA), Fentor (hereandnow). Film/TV acting credits include Better Start Running, White Orchid, This Last Lonely Place, Mini's First Time, Validation, Criminal Minds, Class of Lies, Wisdom of the Crowd, 90210, Party Down, So Notorious, Alias.

Kristian Kordula (Alan) is an actor originally from Northern NJ. His film credits include Bride Hard, The Proposition, College Road Trip, The Weekend, and Give Me My Baby. On the small screen, he was seen in Season 4 of Hit the Floor, Seasons 2-8 of The Haves & The Have Nots, The Mindy Project and New Girl. On the LA stage, he was honored to appear in What We're Up Against, A Raisin in the Sun and Parfumerie.

Olga Konstantulakis (Veronica) hails from Montreal, is an actor/writer/producer. Olga has recently been seen on stage as Logan in The Thanksgiving Play, Heidi Schreck in What the Constitution Means to Me, and Sonia in Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, all spearheaded by Newstuff Productions. Some of her favorite roles include playing Jan in Fifty Words at the Lounge Theatre, and Seta in Beast on the Moon at the Lee Strasberg Studio (Ovation Recommended, Critic's Pick Backstage and LA Weekly), both of which she also produced. She is currently workshopping her solo piece, Becoming Apparent.

Eric Larson (Michael) is an actor-producer most recently seen in The Dreamer Examines His Pillow at The Odyssey Theatre. He was also in the LA premiere of 50 Words at The Lounge Theatre which he co-produced with fellow God Of Carnage cast member Olga Konstantulakis. His previous productions in which he produced and acted in include the Ovation Recommended production of Blackbird at The Grove Theatre Center, as well as the Encore! Producer's Award winning production of Time Stands Still at The Complex Theatre. He is also a Drama-Logue Award winner for his work in the original cast production of Toe To Toe which premiered at The Cast Theatre. His film credits include Little Darling which garnered a Best Actor nod at the Sixth Sense Film Festival in India, Elle, winner of the Platinum Remi Award for Best Short at the Houston International Film Festival, and Adagio winner of Best Short at the Arlington International Film Festival. His most recent film credit is Harbor which was featured in the Oscar- Qualifying Indy Shorts International Film Festival.

Performances will take place at 905 Cole Theatre @ Anthony Meindl's Actor Workshop - 905 Cole Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038.

God of Carnage will run five weekends from September 13th through October 13th. Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 7pm.

How to Purchase Tickets

Single price tickets are $35 and can be purchased at the box office or at https://carnage.brownpapertickets.com/



