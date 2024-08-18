This Is A Front Adds Additional Performances of Award-Winning Fringe Hit MIKVAH GIRLS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This Is A Front has announced two additional performances of the Fringe hit, "Mikvah Girls." Following their three wins during the Hollywood Fringe festival - the Fringe Award for Drama, Best of the Broadwater, and a finalist for an Off-Broadway run at the Soho Playhouse - This Is A Front is offering two final opportunities to see their production.

Artistic Director and "Mikvah Girls" director Brian Eckert has said of the play's success, "We're all so pleased with the positive reception. Of course when you make a play, you hope it connects with people, but this production, and Emmy's writing in particular, has seemed to really resonate with people." He continued, "The recognition and opportunity to potentially work with Soho Playhouse is also such a huge honor following their recent success with the incredible Job on Broadway."

Playwright Emmy Weissman's "Mikvah Girls" is an irreverent comedy that tells the story of two orthodox Jewish women in New Jersey who are supposed to be performing a monthly cleansing ritual at a mikvah, a spiritual bath. Instead, Aviva (Sofia JoAnna) and Chava (Maya Knell) hold meetings of their two-person Bruce Springsteen fan club and share their salacious fantasies about the Boss when not interrupted by the mikvah's watchful attendant, Rachel (Rachel Wender).

However, as fantasies shift and their outside lives begin to seep into this sacred space, they must grapple with the effects their religion has on their sexuality, identity and desires.

Weissman's work aims to "honor the perspective of girls and women while bursting with fun, whimsy, joy, and occasionally some heartbreak." This "laugh out loud funny" and "devastating" play does so in the context of a conservative and patriarchal culture, and explores the purpose and pressure of ritual with equal parts hilarity and complexity.

These special encore performances of "Mikvah Girls" will be presented at the Broadwater Main Stage at 1076 Lillian Way at 8:30 p.m. on Monday, August 26 and Tuesday, August 27. Tickets are $20 and available here https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/10913?tab=tickets

This Is a Front is a new theatre company in Los Angeles led by Artistic Director Brian Eckert with the mission to stage connection through theatre and social moments. We envision a vibrant creative community that reshapes how we understand our role in each other's lives. IG: @thisisafront.theatre.

