Theatre Works Records VIETGONE By Qui Nguyen For Radio, Podcast, Online Streaming

Vietgone - East West Players producing artistic director emeritus Tim Dang directs Will Dao, Desirée Mee Jung, Greg Watanabe, Paul Yen and Jeena Yi in Qui Nguyen's hilarious, "probably-mostly-true" version of how his parents met and built a life for themselves in a new land. Set in 1975 - just after the fall of Saigon - this epic, award-winning play repurposes pop culture from the last 40 years to tell the story of two Vietnamese refugees who meet in an Arkansas relocation camp before setting out on a rip-roaring road trip across America. Equal parts buddy story, all-American romance and motorcycle adventure, Vietgone sizzles to a smart, sassy and raucous hip-hop soundtrack by Shane Rettig.





