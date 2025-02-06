Theatre West Play Reading Series to Begin in February

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre West is presenting a series of play readings of new works written, directed, and performed by company members. The public is invited, and all events are free and non-ticketed. The schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, February 18, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

A Christmas Carol. Written by Tom Walla. Directed by Michael Van Duzer.

Tuesday, March 4 at 7:30 p.m.

The Conference. Written by Lloyd J. Schwartz. Directed by Bill Sehres.

Tuesday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Ox-Bow Incident. Written by Jim Beaver. Adapted from the novel by Walter Van Tilburg Clark. Directed by Charlie Mount.

Tuesday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Mr. Sam's Place. Written and directed by Mark Bowen.

Tuesday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Scream! Written by Chris DiGiovanni. Directed by Arden Teresa Lewis.

Tuesday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m.

A Wonderful View. Written by Kres Mersky. Directed by Paul Gersten.

Tuesday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m.

In a Yellow Wood. Written by Garry Kluger. Directed by Arden Teresa Lewis.

Tuesday, April 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Here Be Dragons. Written and directed by Charlie Mount.

Sunday, April 20 at 6 p.m.

Miss Eugenia Rose. Written and directed by Elayne Heilveil.

Sunday, April 27 at 6 p.m.

Acceptance. Written and directed by Marc Littman.

