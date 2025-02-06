News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Theatre West Play Reading Series to Begin in February

Performances will feature A Christmas Carol and more.

By: Feb. 06, 2025
Theatre West Play Reading Series to Begin in February Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Theatre West is presenting a series of play readings of new works written, directed, and performed by company members. The public is invited, and all events are free and non-ticketed. The schedule is as follows:

LATEST NEWS

Theatre West Play Reading Series to Begin in February
Rogue Machine Production to be Featured on Newest Episode of BOB BARTH'S ONE NIGHT STAND
VIDEO: Debbie Allen Offers Free Dance Classes to LA Wildfire Victims
Video: Bernadette Peters Says OLD FRIENDS Is a 'Musical Journey'

Tuesday, February 18, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

A Christmas Carol. Written by Tom Walla. Directed by Michael Van Duzer.

Tuesday, March 4 at 7:30 p.m.

The Conference. Written by Lloyd J. Schwartz. Directed by Bill Sehres.

Tuesday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Ox-Bow Incident. Written by Jim Beaver. Adapted from the novel by Walter Van Tilburg Clark. Directed by Charlie Mount.

Tuesday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Mr. Sam's Place. Written and directed by Mark Bowen.

Tuesday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Scream! Written by Chris DiGiovanni. Directed by Arden Teresa Lewis.

Tuesday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m.

A Wonderful View. Written by Kres Mersky. Directed by Paul Gersten.

Tuesday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m.

In a Yellow Wood. Written by Garry Kluger. Directed by Arden Teresa Lewis.

Tuesday, April 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Here Be Dragons. Written and directed by Charlie Mount.

Sunday, April 20 at 6 p.m.

Miss Eugenia Rose. Written and directed by Elayne Heilveil.

Sunday, April 27 at 6 p.m.

Acceptance. Written and directed by Marc Littman.





Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos