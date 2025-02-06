Theatre West Play Reading Series to Begin in February

Performances will feature A Christmas Carol and more.
Theatre West is presenting a series of play readings of new works written, directed, and performed by company members. The public is invited, and all events are free and non-ticketed. The schedule is as follows:
A Christmas Carol. Written by Tom Walla. Directed by Michael Van Duzer.
The Conference. Written by Lloyd J. Schwartz. Directed by Bill Sehres.
Ox-Bow Incident. Written by Jim Beaver. Adapted from the novel by Walter Van Tilburg Clark. Directed by Charlie Mount.
Mr. Sam's Place. Written and directed by Mark Bowen.
Scream! Written by Chris DiGiovanni. Directed by Arden Teresa Lewis.
A Wonderful View. Written by Kres Mersky. Directed by Paul Gersten.
In a Yellow Wood. Written by Garry Kluger. Directed by Arden Teresa Lewis.
Here Be Dragons. Written and directed by Charlie Mount.
Miss Eugenia Rose. Written and directed by Elayne Heilveil.
Acceptance. Written and directed by Marc Littman.
