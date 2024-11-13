Theatre Asylum / Combined Artform Presents THE 30 MINUTES OR LESS FESTIVAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre Asylum and Combined Artform have announced the debut of The 30 Minutes or Less Festival, a celebration of storytelling and live performance in a 30-minute format.

Applications are being accepted now for this exciting event, which invites artists from all genres to showcase their work in front of a live audience. The festival will take place at the Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre and runs from Jan. 15 to Jan. 26, 2025, with a diverse lineup of performances each night.

The 30 Minutes or Less Festival is open to all types and genres of live performances, as long as each show is 30 minutes or less.

Shows may share a slot by pairing two 15-minute performances, and each evening's lineup will be grouped by categories such as short dramas, comedy scenes, solo performances, TV/film script readings, musicals, and more. Audiences will experience a dynamic lineup of storytelling, featuring multiple performance styles each evening, creating a festival atmosphere perfect for discovering new voices and styles.

Performers will have the chance to compete for several awards across categories, with a grand prize valued at over $800 awarded to the show with the greatest potential to advance in its production journey.

All applications will be reviewed before acceptance. Performances containing content deemed harmful or unacceptable for public audiences—such as hate speech, bigotry, misogyny, misandry, or other discriminatory content—will not be permitted.

WHERE: Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre – 5636 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90038

WHEN: Jan. 15 - 26, 2025

PERFORMANCE TIMES: 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

APPLICATION DEADLINE: Participants should apply by Dec. 15, 2024.

Application Form.

