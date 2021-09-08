Theatre 40's Monday Night Seminars Resume September 13

The Fall session of Theatre 40's popular series of Monday Night Seminars will be conducted on Zoom this fall. Each date of the series will feature the reading of a play by Theatre 40's actors, followed by a Q&A period. The plays selected for this Fall include both comedies and dramas. The series is moderated by Melanie MacQueen and John Leslie.

Seminar dates are September 13, 27, October 4, 18, November 1, 15, December 6 and 20, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. Pacific Time on each date.

All seminars are free events. Theatre 40 is a non-profit organization, so all donations will be gratefully accepted at http://theatre40.org

You can access the seminars at 7:00 p.m. on the dates specified by clicking on this Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86958117238?pwd=R0pUWXF5bUtDWG1iT05VbitQcmV1dz09

Theatre 40 is the professional theatre company of Beverly Hills.