Theatre 40 to Present World Premiere of WHAT OPA DID

Theatre 40 will present the world premiere of What Opa Did beginning January 15, 2025, in the Mary Levin Cutler Theatre on the campus of Beverly Hills High School.

The new play by Christopher Franciosa will be directed by James Paradise and produced by David Hunt Stafford. The engagement will continue through February 15, with performances Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

The play follows Kate, a young New Yorker, as she examines her Jewish grandparents’ experiences in Germany during the war. As she uncovers the truth about her Opa’s three-year absence and the decisions he and her Oma made while in hiding, Kate confronts the moral questions surrounding their actions and the effects of longstanding family secrets.

The cast will include Meghan Lewis, Victor Montez, Lilli Passero, Jeremy Schaye, and Allan Wasserman.

Playwright Christopher Franciosa drew on the experiences of his mother, Holocaust survivor Rita Thiel, and his grandparents in developing the script. Franciosa’s previous plays include Lions to Ride, J Date, and A Blessing: The Miracle of Edith Stein. A graduate of UCLA, he is also an actor and recently appeared in Theatre 40’s production of Becky’s New Car.

Director James Paradise is a graduate of Boston University. His prior stage credits include The Last Romance at Theatre 40, as well as Closer, The Dreamer Examines His Pillow, Rank and File, Vikings, and Day Game.

TICKETS AND VENUE INFORMATION

Performances will take place at Theatre 40 in the Mary Levin Cutler Theatre, located at 241 S. Moreno Drive in Beverly Hills. Admission is $35. Reservations can be made by phone at (310) 364-0535, and online ticketing is available at theatre40.org. Free underground parking is accessible via the driveway at Durant and Moreno Drives.