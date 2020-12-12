Theatre 40 Presents DORIS AND IVY IN THE HOME

Theatre Forty presents a reading of a new comedy on Zoom, Doris and Ivy in the Home, by Theatre Forty's favorite playwright, Canada's Norm Foster. The cast includes Ann Hearn, Melanie MacQueen and David Hunt Stafford.

The event takes place on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

Retired prison guard Doris Mooney has just moved in to Paradise Village, a retirement home in Canmore, Alberta. She quickly befriends Ivy Hoffbauer, a former world champion skier who's taken aback by Doris's cheerful brashness. Rounding out the trio is dapper Arthur Beech who has designs on Ivy. Love, gossip and sex behind the compost heap, this is Foster at his hilarious best.

This event is free. Donations will be gratefully accepted at http://theatre40.org

Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83222674126?pwd=Y1VMeCswM3NQVkZOdUloSmw3dUc2UT09

Meeting ID: 832 2267 4126

Passcode: 613936