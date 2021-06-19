Theatre 40 Announces 55th Season

Theatre 40, the award-winning professional theatre company in Beverly Hills, announces its fifty-fifth season.

Theatre 40 stages its productions at the Reuben Cordova Theatre, 241 S. Moreno Dr., Beverly Hills, CA 90212. This is on the campus of Beverly Hills High School. There is free parking underneath the building, accessible through the driveway at the intersection of Durant and Moreno Drives. Performances are Thursdays through Sundays at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets are usually $36. Subscriptions are $180, with two extra free passes good for the play of the subscriber's choice.

Reservations can be made online at www.theatre40.org or by calling (310) 364-0535.

The schedule is as follows:

As Good as Gold

By Marilyn Anderson

World Premiere

September 16- October 17, 2021

Three female screenwriters, frustrated by the sexist obstacles they encounter in the film industry, hire a man to be their front. He soon becomes the toast of Hollywood.

Good People

By David Lindsay-Abaire

November 18- December 19, 2021

Welcome to Southie, a Boston neighborhood where a night on the town means a few rounds of bingo. . . where this month's paycheck covers last month's bills. . . and where Margie Walsh has just been let go from yet another job. Facing eviction and scrambling to catch a break, Margie thinks an old fling who has made it out of Southie might be her ticket to a fresh new start. But is this apparently self-made man secure enough to face his humble beginnings? Margie is about to risk what little she has left to find out.

Hilda's Yard

By Norm Foster

West Coast Premiere.

January 13- February 13, 2022

One ordinary family. One extraordinary day. Set in 1956, Sam and Hilda Fluck are finally on their own after their children Gary and Janey leave the nest. Then, on a September morning, their world changes when Gary loses his job and Janey leaves her husband.

Silent Sky

By Lauren Gunderson

March 17- April 17, 2022

When Henrietta Leavitt begins work at the Harvard Observatory in the early 1900s, she isn't allowed to touch a telescope or express an original idea. Instead, she joins a group of women computers, charting the stars for a renowned astronomer who has no time for the women's probing theories. As Henrietta, in her free time, attempts to measure the light and distance of stars, she must also take measure of her life on Earth, trying to balance her dedication to science with family obligations and the possibility of love. The true story of astronomer Henrietta Leavitt explores a woman's place in society during a time of immense scientific discoveries, when women's ideas were dismissed until men claimed credit for them. Social progress, like scientific progress, can be hard to see when one is trapped among earthly complications; Henrietta Leavitt and her female peers believe in both, and their dedication changed the way we understand both the heavens and Earth.

The Play's the Thing

English language adaptation by P.G. Wodehouse of a play by Ferenc Molnar

West Coast Premiere of this adaptation

May 12- June 12, 2022

A young playwright overhears an actress that he is in love with talking passionately to another man. His friend tries to persuade him she is rehearsing a play