Theatre 360 Presents A Modern Take On ALICE IN WONDERLAND

Performing arts school Theatre 360 will showcase its younger set in this madcap adaptation of the beloved children's story. The organization is known for its professional productions, whose high-quality can be attributed to the fact that all participating students are also enrolled in semester-long classes in acting, voice, and dance - the philosophy being that learning foundational techniques is central to students' growth and accomplishment.

ABOUT THE SHOW: It's 2022 and eleven-year-old Alice can't believe she has to read an old, boring book like Alice in Wonderland - until she herself is transported back in time and down the rabbit hole! She finds herself in a strange land where everyone is raving mad, where nonsense is laced with lethal wit, and growing up is an unexpected adventure. The production features a soundtrack of favorite songs from across the decades and a sense of wonder in which everyone, young and old, can lose themselves.

Adapted by Brainerd Duffield from Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland and Through the Looking Glass. Directed by Melissa Booey. Produced by Devon Yates.

Pre-sale tickets sold online only. Box Office will open 30 mins before show and will stay open until 15 mins after curtain. Buy tickets online at www.theatre360.org. To learn more about Theatre 360, its classes, or productions, please visit www.theatre360.org.