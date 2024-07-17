The Wayward Artist Will Perform BIRDBRAIN Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Wayward Artist, Santa Ana’s own ensemble theatre company, will present Birdbrain from August 9th through August 18th at its exclusive theater venue at the Grand Central Arts Center in Downtown Santa Ana, 125 N. Broadway #E. Bring a donation of gently worn or new shoes to any performance of Birdbrain and receive a free concession item as part of the Wayward Soles shoe drive fundraising event.

A musical comedy for young audiences, Birdbrain is the story of Cora the Cockatoo, whose human friend is Grandma Aviary. When Cora gets in trouble, she turns to her friends for help. Featuring a variety of singing bird puppets including a cockatoo, duck, toucan, vulture and dodo bird, Birdbrain is a celebration of everything it means to be a bird and everything it takes to be a true friend.

“Birdbrain is a fun family show featuring a wide variety of musical styles and laughs for kids and adults,” says Craig Holland, Playwright of Birdbrain. “Supported by a generous grant from the City of Santa Ana, residents will be able to attend any performance for free. More details on this offer is available on our website.”

CAST:

Cora: Genevieve Kauper

Dude: Kevin James Arnold

Wiggles: Kelsey Redmond

Tico: Dimitri Tiatia-Garaud

Val: Elise Lindenau

Grandma Aviary: Sherry Domerego

Male Ensemble: Allen Montes

Ensemble: Kennedy Jensen

PRODUCTION TEAM:

Director & Choreographer: Sarah Ripper

Music Director/Playwright: Craig Holland

Stage Manager: James Tran

Asst. Stage Manager: Kendyll Conlisk

Lighting Designer: Alex Bennett

Scenic Designer: Nicole Bernardini

Technical Director: Thomas Keenan

Costume Designer: Ella Nelson

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL