The Wayward Artist Will Perform BIRDBRAIN Next Month

Performances run August 9th through August 18th.
The Wayward Artist, Santa Ana’s own ensemble theatre company, will present Birdbrain from August 9th through August 18th at its exclusive theater venue at the Grand Central Arts Center in Downtown Santa Ana, 125 N. Broadway #E. Bring a donation of gently worn or new shoes to any performance of Birdbrain and receive a free concession item as part of the Wayward Soles shoe drive fundraising event.
A musical comedy for young audiences, Birdbrain is the story of Cora the Cockatoo, whose human friend is Grandma Aviary. When Cora gets in trouble, she turns to her friends for help. Featuring a variety of singing bird puppets including a cockatoo, duck, toucan, vulture and dodo bird, Birdbrain is a celebration of everything it means to be a bird and everything it takes to be a true friend.
“Birdbrain is a fun family show featuring a wide variety of musical styles and laughs for kids and adults,” says Craig Holland, Playwright of Birdbrain. “Supported by a generous grant from the City of Santa Ana, residents will be able to attend any performance for free. More details on this offer is available on our website.”
Cora: Genevieve Kauper
Dude: Kevin James Arnold
Wiggles: Kelsey Redmond
Tico: Dimitri Tiatia-Garaud
Val: Elise Lindenau
Grandma Aviary: Sherry Domerego
Male Ensemble: Allen Montes
Ensemble: Kennedy Jensen
Director & Choreographer: Sarah Ripper
Music Director/Playwright: Craig Holland
Stage Manager: James Tran
Asst. Stage Manager: Kendyll Conlisk
Lighting Designer: Alex Bennett
Scenic Designer: Nicole Bernardini
Technical Director: Thomas Keenan
Costume Designer: Ella Nelson
