The Wayward Artist Presents New Play PEACE BE WITH YOU

The Wayward Artist has announced the opening of PEACE BE WITH YOU, a new production exploring themes of reconciliation and community.

The show premieres tomorrow in a production from director Joe Lauderdale, Orange County Playwrights Alliance Director and writer Eric Eberwein, and featuring actors River Ramos, Aaron Lipp, Gabrielle Mack and Rebecca Leeds.

Peace Be With You is the story of Lee who just signed up for the Marines. His mother is aghast. His old girlfriend fears the worst. His boyfriend approves. The journey changes him and their relationships. When deployment takes him into combat, Lee decides he wants out. He comes up with an elaborate plan – a scheme to disappear mysteriously, seize media attention, and resurface to tell the truth about what American troops are doing in the latest war.

Running at Grand Central Arts Center (125 N. Broadway, Santa Ana, CA 92701).

