The Wayward Artist Announces Season Seven Line Up Featuring THE MOTHERF**KER WITH THE HAT And More

Other titles include JUICE & Beyond, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, and more.

By: Feb. 07, 2024

The Wayward Artist has announced its slate of shows for the theater's seventh season. 

“As we start a new chapter, our seventh season promises everything you've come to expect from The Wayward Artist,” said Craig Tyrl, President, Board of Directors. “We have science fiction with JU1CE one acts.  The Motherf**ker with the Hat brings the Latinx experience front and center. Our summer musical, The 25 Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is sure to be a hit, followed by Birdbrain, a musical for young audiences. In the fall, a beautiful LGBTQIA world premiere of Peace Be With You will be followed by the season closer, The Children.”

JUICE & Beyond

 

Seven original one act plays presented in our New Play Festival is a co -production with the Orange County Playwrights Alliance. The theme of this year's performances is speculation and wonder with sci-fi inspired original plays written by local playwrights. Shows run February 15th – 18th

THE MOTHERF**KER WITH THE HAT 

Struggles with addiction, friendship, love, and the challenges of adulthood are at the center of the dark comedy with crackling dialogue and cranky New York characters. Jackie is a petty drug dealer just out of prison. He's also still in love with his coke-addicted childhood sweetheart, Veronica. Ralph D. is Jackie's too-smooth, slightly slippery sponsor. He's married to the bitter and disaffected Victoria, who, by the way, has the hots for Jackie. Shows run April 12th – April 21st

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee 

 

Winner of the Tony and the Drama Desk Awards for Best Book, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee has charmed audiences across the country with its effortless wit and humor for years. When an eclectic group of six tweens vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime they candidly disclose hilarious and touching stories from their home lives. A riotous ride, complete with audience participation and a delightful den of comedic genius. Shows run July 12th - 28th 

Birdbrain 

A musical comedy for young audiences, Birdbrain is the story of Cora, a Cockatoo, whose human friend is Grandma Aviary. When Cora gets in trouble, she turns to her friends for help. Featuring a variety of singing bird puppets including a cockatoo, duck, toucan, vulture and dodo bird, Birdbrain is a celebration of everything it means to be a bird and everything it takes to be a true friend. Shows run August 9th – August 18th

Peace Be With You

Lee just signed up for the Marines. His mother is aghast. His old girlfriend fears the worst. His boyfriend approves. The journey changes him and their relationships. When deployment takes him into combat, Lee decides he wants out. He comes up with an elaborate plan – a scheme to disappear mysteriously, seize media attention, and resurface to tell the truth about what American troops are doing in the latest war. But will his escape make casualties of those he loves? Shows run September 13th - 22nd

The Children 

Two retired nuclear scientists reside in an isolated cottage by the sea as the world around them crumbles. Together they are going to live forever on yogurt and yoga, until an old friend arrives with a frightening request. Shows run November 8th – November 17th

ABOUT THE WAYWARD ARTIST

 

The work of The Wayward Artist is edgy and unafraid to push the envelope of politeness, political correctness, and propriety. It doesn't shy away from adult content, language and mature subject matter. It's about innovation and re-invention and, wherever possible, delight in showing audiences a mirror to challenge pride, prejudices, and point-of-view. Its mission is to be the home for wayward artists - the lost, the naked, the vulnerable and to produce wayward works of a professional quality - works that are new, edgy and reimagined.  For information and tickets visit www.thewaywardartist.org




