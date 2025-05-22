The Wallis and L.A. Dance Project Will Present GATHERINGS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts and L.A. Dance Project (LAPD) present Gatherings, a triple-bill program showcasing interdisciplinary collaborations in dance, music, and visual art for three performances June 13 - 14 in the Bram Goldsmith Theater. Tickets are available at TheWallis.Org.



The evening features Triade, a signature repertory work from LADP Artistic Director Benjamin Millepied, created as a tribute to his mentor, the visionary choreographer and artist Jerome Robbins; Quartet for Five, a critically acclaimed work by 2022-2024 LADP Artists-in-Residence Bobbi Jene Smith and Or Schraiber; and Sleepwalker’s Encyclopedia, from choreographer and former New York City Ballet Principal Dancer Janie Taylor, with set design by American painter Benjamin Styer.



The program opens with Anthem, a site-specific piece also by Janie Taylor featuring dancers from the Trudl Zipper Dance Institute at the Colburn School performing alongside LADP dancers to be performed in the grounds surrounding The Wallis before each performance.

About the Program

Triade (Benjamin Millepied) – A signature repertory work choreographed by Benjamin Millepied, Triade premiered at the Opéra Garnier in Paris in 2008. Created as a tribute to Millepied’s mentor, Jerome Robbins, the piece features dynamic movement set to music by Nico Muhly.



Quartet for Five (Bobbi Jene Smith & Or Schraiber) – A critically acclaimed work by choreographers Bobbi Jene Smith and Or Schraiber, Quartet for Five explores themes of connection and tension through intricate partnering and expressive movement. The piece has been performed at venues including Élysée Palace and Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, showcasing the duo’s blend of physicality and emotional depth.



Sleepwalker’s Encyclopedia (Janie Taylor) – Visually striking, Sleepwalker’s Encyclopedia is structured in six sections, each inspired by a large-scale mural by Benjamin Styer. The work evokes dreamlike imagery, with shifting lighting and movement that drifts between surreal and grounded moments, creating an immersive experience.

