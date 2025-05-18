The Vagrancy Premieres IF THE CREEK DON'T RISE in BLOSSOMING 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Vagrancy will present a world premiere staged reading as part of Blossoming 2025, its celebrated new play development series. The reading will take place Wednesday, May 21 at 7 PM at Skylight Theatre, 1816 1/2 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027, for the reading of Tyree Marshall's Afrofuturist thriller, If The Creek Don't Rise followed by a talkback with the artists.

Directed by Melissa Coleman-Reed, with dramaturgy by Katherine Vondy, stage management by Athena Saxon, and Brynn Knickle as Assistant Stage Manager. Cast includes Donna Simone Johnson*, Sharlee Taylor*, David Kepner & John Sweet.

Set in a dystopian future South where women are confined to homemaking and men dominate as God-fearing leaders, IF THE CREEK DON'T RISE follows Lindsey and Susie as their quiet poker night becomes a survival mission during a sudden alien apocalypse. Alone in a collapsed world, the women are forced to unlearn obedience, rebuild from the ruins-and confront new dangers when a mysterious man named "Dick" emerges. What secrets lie beneath the surface? And who gets to decide what humanity becomes in a world reborn?

This haunting, genre-bending tale blends Afrofuturism, sci-fi, and dark comedy to examine gender, power, and the liberation of identity in the face of apocalypse.

Playwright Tyree Marshall is a Los Angeles-based actor, producer, and singer-songwriter. A graduate of CalArts, she formerly served as Associate Artistic Producer at East West Players and is co-creator of Elation: A Space for Black Joy. Her ongoing projects include a solo show, *Sweet Pea*, and a full-length thriller, *Impossible Meat*.

Director Melissa Coleman-Reed is an internationally recognized director, producer, and facilitator focused on new work and social impact. She directed The Very Best People, by John Lavelle for IAMA Theatre Company and associate directed The Lonely Few for The Geffen Playhouse. She has also worked with New Village Arts, and other leading development hubs across Los Angeles, including the Inkwell Theatre Lab. She is pursuing training as an Intimacy Director and shadowing opportunities as a filmmaker & producer.

The Vagrancy is an innovative Los Angeles-based theatre company dedicated to creating visceral and engaging theatrical experiences that resonate deeply with audiences.

This reading was made possible in part by a grant from the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs and supported by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Los Angeles County Arts Commission.

*The Actor appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association. This production is presented under the auspices of the Actor's Equity Los Angeles Membership Company Rule. For more information about THE VAGRANCY, please contact Caitlin Hart at vagrantartists@gmail.com.

