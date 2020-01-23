The Soraya Presents Two Of New Latin Music's Top Rising Stars!

Two of New Latin Music's top rising stars - 23-year-old Luis Coronel and 20-year-old Leonardo Aguilar-team up for the first time ever for a one-night only not-to-be-missed 8:00pm concert on Saturday, February 8 at The Soraya at CSUN, Los Angeles' top venue for Latin music.

Boxer turned singer, Tucson's Luis Coronel is a social media phenomenon who catapulted to the top of the music charts in just a few short years and is now one of the most successful entertainers in Latin music.

Born in Mexico City, Leonardo Aguilar grew up surrounded by the tradition that his family generates. He is the grandson of two great legends of Mexican music: Don Antonio Aguilar and Dona Flor Silvestre. Twice nominated for a Latin GRAMMY, Leonardo is also the son of renowned Mexican American singer-songwriter Pepe Aguilar.





