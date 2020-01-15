The Soraya Presents The Legendary Ballet Folclórico Nacional De México De Silvia Lozano

The Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts welcomes the legendary Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México de Silvia Lozano on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 8:00pm. Acclaimed as one of the most exciting groups presenting authentic regional dances of Mexico, Ballet Folclórico Nacional is dedicated to the preservation and promotion of the culture of Mexico.

Single tickets for Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México de Silvia Lozano start at $36 and are currently on sale at The Soraya, (818) 677-3000 and at TheSoraya.org

Under the direction of Silvia Lozano, the company has been home to Mexico's leading researchers and practitioners of folklore, dance, music, and costuming. The troupe has been designated an "Ambassador of Mexican Culture." Among its many accomplishments, the ballet was featured in the original production of Xcaret México Espectacular, which performed 365 days a year for nearly 20 years (1995-2013). Silvia Lozano directed and choreographed the long-running spectacular.





With an artistic Career spanning nearly six decades, Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México de Silvia Lozano has performed in more than 40 countries on five continents while it maintains residencies in Mexico City and Cancún. Acclaimed throughout the world, the group transcends cultural barriers and presents an unforgettable experience for the entire family.