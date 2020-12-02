The Soraya Presents NOCHEBUENA EN CASA

In what has become a popular holiday tradition at The Soraya, the lively Nochebuena celebration returns this year as Nochebuena En Casa, an online presentation available to audiences beginning Friday, December 18, 2020 at 5pm.

This year's extraordinary line-up - all of whom are returning Artists and part of The Soraya family - includes "The Queen of Ranchera" Aida Cuevas along with Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles, Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar, Suzanna Guzmán, Las Cafeteras, plus José "Pepe" Martínez Jr. and Susie García. Complete Nochebuena En Casa information can be found at thesoraya.org.



"All year long, we look forward to our joyful, annual Nochebuena holiday celebration at The Soraya. This year we are especially grateful to have a way to be together at this time, even while we shelter at home," said The Soraya's Executive Director Thor Steingraber. "Nochebuena En Casa continues our online offerings that brings the talents of these extraordinary performing artists directly to our audiences."



Nochebuena En Casa is being hosted by Dan Guerrero, an award-winning producer of diverse programming for network and cable television and of live arts and culture concert events. He's helmed talk shows and music specials for NBC, PBS, HBO, Univision and Telemundo and directed large-scale concert events at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles, the National Hispanic Cultural Center in Albuquerque, the Cite de la Musique in Paris, France and the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC among other prestigious venues.



Nochebuena En Casa marks the continuing growth of The Soraya's online programming which began earlier this season with Niv Ashkenazi: Violins of Hope Musical Selections from The Soraya Stage in April, the commission of the world premiere of Martha Graham's Immediate Tragedy, the film premiere of DIAVOLO's This is Me: Letters from The Front Lines, recently Violins of Hope's farewell performance, a collaboration with KCET and PBS SoCal on the television broadcast of "A Tribute to Linda Ronstadt at The Soraya," featuring Aida Cuevas and La Marisoul, music from Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center and a holiday presentation of Manual Cinema's Christmas Carol December 11-13.

