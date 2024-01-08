The Rose Center Theater Now Casting JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT In Orange County

The Rose Center Theater is seeking singers, dancers, and performers of all backgrounds to step into the spotlight for a vibrant production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's beloved musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Directed and musically directed by Tim Nelson, with choreography by Jennifer Matthews and Diane Makas, this dazzling production promises to captivate audiences with its infectious music, colorful costumes, and timeless story of faith and forgiveness.

Adults (ages 16+): Embrace your inner star and schedule an audition for Monday, January 15th or Tuesday, January 16th, from 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM. Showcase your talents with a 32-bar musical theater song, and be prepared to move during a dance/movement evaluation. Secure your spot by filling out the online form here.

Youth Chorus (ages 8-15): Unleash your vocal abilities at the open call on Monday, January 15th, starting at 4:00 PM. The fun lasts approximately two hours, so register using the online form here.

All Roles Available.

Don't Miss Your Chance to Dream in Technicolor!:

Audition Dates: Adults: Monday, January 15th or Tuesday, January 16th (7:00 PM - 10:00 PM) - Appointment Only Youth Chorus: Monday, January 15th (4:00 PM) - Open Call but Must Register to Audition

Callbacks: Wednesday, January 17th (7:00 PM)

First Rehearsal: Monday, January 22nd (time TBD)

Opening Night: Saturday, February 16th (7:30 PM)

Location: Rose Center Theater, 14140 All American Way, Westminster, CA 92683

For full details and to register for your audition, visit Click Here

The Rose Center Theater is a vibrant civic theatre dedicated to fostering the arts and enriching lives through captivating productions and educational programs.