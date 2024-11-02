The Robey Theatre Company to Celebrate 30th Anniversary With Festive Event This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Robey Theatre Company will celebrate its 30th Anniversary, hosted by the Robey Theatre company co-founders Ben Guillory and Danny Glover on Saturday, November 16, 2024 at the Los Angeles Theatre Center, in the intimate 514 S. Spring St. Los Angeles, CA 90012. Admission is free, but reservations are required. Reserve your spot by emailing office@therobeytheatrecompany.org.

The Robey Theatre Company, founded in 1994 by Ben Guillory and Danny Glover, has for thirty years been developing and producing new works and African American classics exploring the global Black experience.

Now it's time for them to celebrate, show their deep appreciation, and say THANK YOU to the artists, designers, technicians, and our wonderful audience and community of supporters. On Saturday, November 16, festivities begin in the Lobby of the Los Angeles Theatre Center at 7 p.m. with cocktails, wine, and hors d'oeuvres.

At 8:00 p.m., in Theatre Two, there will be a screening of a new film by Jermaine Alexander charting the evolution of The Robey Theatre Company, In A Constant Rage.

At 10:00 p.m., there will be charcuterie and desserts, music and dancing.

Evening attire is recommended.

Don't miss the celebration. Reserve your place EARLY (there is a capacity) for this very special evening.

The Robey Theatre Company is a nonprofit developmental theatre organization.

