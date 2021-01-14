The Robey Theatre Company Presents OTHELLO, February 28

The Robey Theatre Company will present an online reading of Othello by William Shakespeare on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. PST.

Othello is the only one of Shakespeare's plays to have a Black central character at its focus. The main characters include Othello, a celebrated Moorish general in the Venetian army; Desdemona, his beautiful and loyal Venetian wife; and Iago, his trusted but treacherous ensign. Themes include jealousy, envy, and racism, and how they threaten to destroy everyone in their path.

The play had its official premiere in London in 1604. Its enduring popularity is attested to by the fact that it has been produced on Broadway an astonishing twenty-one times. Notable Twentieth Century Black actors who have played the role include Paul Robeson (for whom The Robey Theatre Company is named), Moses Gunn, and James Earl Jones.

The Robey Theatre Company's online reading of Othello will feature Ben Guillory in the title role. Ben Guillory is the Producing Artistic Director and Co-Founder (with Danny Glover) of The Robey Theatre Company. He is also an actor, with critically acclaimed performances in The River Niger, Knock Me a Kiss, Permanent Collection and more.

The cast also includes Dmetrius Conley-Williams, Amara Phelps, Spencer Rowe, Jason Mimms, Monica Parks, Mel Hampton, Dana Lee, Jermaine Alexander, JC Cadena, Crystal Nix.

Tom Ormeny directs. The Co-Artistic Director (with wife Maria Gobetti) of Burbank's award-winning Victory Theatre Center, he is the recipient of the James A. Doolittle Award for Leadership in Theatre, the Stage Raw Lifetime Achievement Award and the Women in Theatre Red Carpet Award.

Registration to attend this event will begin online on February 1, 2021. This is a free event. Please register for tickets at http://therobeytheatrecompany.org/our-events After registration, you will be sent a link to attend the event.

The Robey Theatre Company is a nonprofit developmental theatre organization. Please feel free to make a suggested donation of $10 to support our programming at http://therobeytheatrecompany.org/donation-page