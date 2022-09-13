The Robey Theatre Company Presents MAN'S FAVOR DEVIL'S PLAN Opens October 22

The Robey Theatre Company presents Man's Favor Devil's Plan. World Premiere engagement of a new play written by Kwik Jones and directed by C. Julian White, playing at Los Angeles Theatre Center, Theatre 4, 514 S. Spring St., Los Angeles, CA 90013.

This engagement of Man's Favor Devil's Plan marks the World Premiere of a play specifically commissioned from playwright Kwik Jones by The Robey Theatre Company's Commissioned Play Project. It was chosen from five candidates for production culminating a 15-month developmental process.

The story: Los Angeles, California, 1938, Mr. Avery's Hotel. A microcosm of a nation that has been steep in a vicious hypocritical quagmire so pervasive that it's become a reflection of the consciousness of a country. The owner is a victim of his own diabolical abuse and in denial of the consequences even though he is surrounded by them. Laddie, DD, and the rest in his employ navigate in a way that creates two worlds, one that allows them existence and the other that forces murderous results.

Playwright Kwik Jones attended Goddard College in Plainfield, Vermont. He lives and works in Portland, Oregon, where he has been writing and directing plays for nearly three decades. He won the Portland Civic Theatre Guild's New Play Award for Cat Napper. His other plays include Forgotten Soul, Water Boyz, Jupiter Is Stormy, Puzzle Dance, Memphis Bound, The Closest Pigeon, and many more

C. Julian White is the director of Man's Favor Devil's Plan. Julian is a certified Meisner teacher (True Acting Institute) and the Head of Directing at Cal Poly Pomona where he teaches Acting, Directing, Stage Combat and Movement. Julian received his BFA from Webster University Conservatory of Performing Arts, his MFA from the University of Iowa and classical training from Oxford University. His directing credits include: The Taming of the Shrew, Les Liaisons Dangereuses, The Trojan Women, Medea, Welcome Home Jenny Sutter, The Road To Mecca, Cabaret, and The Robey Theatre Company production of The Wrong Kind of People.

The cast of Man's Favor Devil's Plan includes Christina Childress, Nic Few, Matt Jennings, Ashlee Olivia Jones, Crystal Nix and Darrell Phillip.

Producing Artistic Director: Ben Guillory. Associate producer: JC Cadena. Production stage manger/ Video editor : Jermaine Alexander. Assistant stage manager/ Properties: Carlos Vasquez. Sound design: C. Julian White. Graphics: Jason Mimms. Music director: Cydney Wayne Davis. Costume design: Naila Aladdin Sanders. Lighting design: Benedict Conran. Choreography: Jan Bouldin Blunt.

Founded in 1994 by Ben Guillory and Danny Glover and formally incorporated in 1996, The Robey is a developmental theatre arts company. The Robey Theatre Company's mission is to foster a community of artists to produce plays about global Black experiences.

Man's Favor Devil's Plan: Make a deal with the devil, and you'll always come out on the losing end.

Previews October 20 and 21 at 8:00 p.m.. Opens Saturday, October 22, 2022.at 8:00 p.m. Regular performances Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m., Sundays at 3:00 p.m. Runs through Sunday, November 20. Dark on November 5. $40. Students, seniors, LAUSD teachers, veterans, groups of ten or more, $25. Except Opening Night, October 22, when all seats will be $60 (includes reception). For tickets visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2196567®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftherobeytheatrecompany.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or call (213) 489-7402. Seats go on sale starting September 22.

CONSUMER ADVISORY: This play deals with adult content including violence and racism. It is unsuitable for small children.