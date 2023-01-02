The Robey Theatre Company Presents HARAMBEE! HARAMBEE! (ALL PULL TOGETHER) This Month

The Robey Theatre Company will present a staged reading of a new play, Harambee! Harambee! (All Pull Together) on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 3:00 p.m.

The story: Now that the pandemic travel restrictions are lifted, Professor Peter Agu is back in the US after an 18-month sabbatical in Ghana, with his new Ghanaian bride. His goal is to incorporate in his daily lessons of American history at a university in Southern California the crimes against humanity, especially the Black population, and introduce the seven guiding principles of Kwanzaa in an attempt to begin to change the world's negative narrative. But without tenure the concern is his job may be in jeopardy by teaching what is considered Critical Race Theory. Despite warnings from the school administration and the rising tensions and hostilities among the diverse students, he introduces Kwanzaa values and continues to challenge them addressing current world social injustice and amplifying Black awareness. Some fiercely resist and are not ready for the ugly truth and a possible solution, but when the class is hit with a tragedy all bets are off and all are"WOKE".

The Robey Theatre Company Artistic Director and Co-Founder Ben Guillory directs a cast of the Company's actors.

Marie Lemelle is the playwright. Her journey in the entertainment industry began as a professional boxing team publicist. Ever evolving, Marie has mastered the roles as a publicist, casting director, film producer, screenwriter, and book author. An award-winning journalist, she has written nearly 700 articles and authored two weekly columns, Health Matters, and Rx Report for the Los Angeles Wave Newspaper. Lemelle also writes for other US-based and international publications. She is the recipient of an MBA from University of La Verne and a Journalism certificate from UCLA.

The reading will take place in the intimate Theatre Four at Los Angeles Theatre Center, 514 S. Spring St., Los Angeles, CA 90013. Because seating is limited, reservations are required. Reserve at office@therobeytheatrecompany.org or call (213) 489-7402. There is a suggested donation of $10.

Full Covid-19 vaccination and booster shots are strongly recommended but no longer required at The Los Angeles Theatre Center. Audience members will be asked to wear masks inside the auditorium for Robey performances.