Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Robey Theatre Company Presents HARAMBEE! HARAMBEE! (ALL PULL TOGETHER) This Month

The performance is on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 3:00 p.m.

Jan. 02, 2023  

The Robey Theatre Company Presents HARAMBEE! HARAMBEE! (ALL PULL TOGETHER) This Month

The Robey Theatre Company will present a staged reading of a new play, Harambee! Harambee! (All Pull Together) on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 3:00 p.m.

The story: Now that the pandemic travel restrictions are lifted, Professor Peter Agu is back in the US after an 18-month sabbatical in Ghana, with his new Ghanaian bride. His goal is to incorporate in his daily lessons of American history at a university in Southern California the crimes against humanity, especially the Black population, and introduce the seven guiding principles of Kwanzaa in an attempt to begin to change the world's negative narrative. But without tenure the concern is his job may be in jeopardy by teaching what is considered Critical Race Theory. Despite warnings from the school administration and the rising tensions and hostilities among the diverse students, he introduces Kwanzaa values and continues to challenge them addressing current world social injustice and amplifying Black awareness. Some fiercely resist and are not ready for the ugly truth and a possible solution, but when the class is hit with a tragedy all bets are off and all are"WOKE".

The Robey Theatre Company Artistic Director and Co-Founder Ben Guillory directs a cast of the Company's actors.

Marie Lemelle is the playwright. Her journey in the entertainment industry began as a professional boxing team publicist. Ever evolving, Marie has mastered the roles as a publicist, casting director, film producer, screenwriter, and book author. An award-winning journalist, she has written nearly 700 articles and authored two weekly columns, Health Matters, and Rx Report for the Los Angeles Wave Newspaper. Lemelle also writes for other US-based and international publications. She is the recipient of an MBA from University of La Verne and a Journalism certificate from UCLA.

The reading will take place in the intimate Theatre Four at Los Angeles Theatre Center, 514 S. Spring St., Los Angeles, CA 90013. Because seating is limited, reservations are required. Reserve at office@therobeytheatrecompany.org or call (213) 489-7402. There is a suggested donation of $10.

Full Covid-19 vaccination and booster shots are strongly recommended but no longer required at The Los Angeles Theatre Center. Audience members will be asked to wear masks inside the auditorium for Robey performances.




Multi-Grammy Winner Cécile McLorin Salvant to Perform at CAP UCLA in January Photo
Multi-Grammy Winner Cécile McLorin Salvant to Perform at CAP UCLA in January
UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance will present multi-Grammy Award winner Cécile McLorin Salvant performing songs from her recent album, Ghost Song, on Thursday, January 26 at 8 p.m. in Royce Hall.
Review: THE EMPIRE STRIPS BACK at Montalban Theatre Photo
Review: THE EMPIRE STRIPS BACK at Montalban Theatre
Skillfully melding elements of traditional strip tease with a knowledge and deep affection of the STAR WARS franchise, THE EMPIRE STRIPS BACK figures to attract both leering dude bros and sci-fi obsessed geeks, to say nothing of the curious.
Celebrate The New Year In A New Location With (MOSTLY)MUSICALS Photo
Celebrate The New Year In A New Location With (MOSTLY)MUSICALS
On Tuesday January 10th, join award-winning composer and music director Gregory Nabours and amulti-faceted lineup of talent from LA and Broadway for (mostly)musicals' annual HAPPY New Year show - keep the holiday sparkle going into January!
Photos: First Look at the Cast of ALL MY SONS at Kentwood Players Photo
Photos: First Look at the Cast of ALL MY SONS at Kentwood Players
Get a first look at photos of Kentwood Players' production of Arthur Miller’s Tony Award Winning Play ALL MY SONS, directed by Ben Lupejkis. The production opens January 20 through February 11, 2023 at the Westchester Playhouse.

More Hot Stories For You


Multi-Grammy Winner Cécile McLorin Salvant to Perform at CAP UCLA in JanuaryMulti-Grammy Winner Cécile McLorin Salvant to Perform at CAP UCLA in January
December 28, 2022

UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance will present multi-Grammy Award winner Cécile McLorin Salvant performing songs from her recent album, Ghost Song, on Thursday, January 26 at 8 p.m. in Royce Hall.
Celebrate The New Year In A New Location With (MOSTLY)MUSICALSCelebrate The New Year In A New Location With (MOSTLY)MUSICALS
December 27, 2022

On Tuesday January 10th, join award-winning composer and music director Gregory Nabours and amulti-faceted lineup of talent from LA and Broadway for (mostly)musicals' annual HAPPY New Year show - keep the holiday sparkle going into January!
Photos: First Look at the Cast of ALL MY SONS at Kentwood PlayersPhotos: First Look at the Cast of ALL MY SONS at Kentwood Players
December 27, 2022

Get a first look at photos of Kentwood Players' production of Arthur Miller’s Tony Award Winning Play ALL MY SONS, directed by Ben Lupejkis. The production opens January 20 through February 11, 2023 at the Westchester Playhouse.
Rob Nagle, Jeffrey Nordling & Jamie Wollrab to Star in BROTHERS PLAY at Legacy LARob Nagle, Jeffrey Nordling & Jamie Wollrab to Star in BROTHERS PLAY at Legacy LA
December 27, 2022

Breaking With Tradition Productions will present a new production of Brothers Play by Matthew Doherty. Directed by James Eckhouse, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Rob Nagle, Jeffrey Nordling, and Jamie Wollrab.
DI LADY DI to Open at Sierra Madre Playhouse in FebruaryDI LADY DI to Open at Sierra Madre Playhouse in February
December 24, 2022

Di Lady Di,  a new musical, with book, music and lyrics by Charlotte Munson and music by Richard Munson will be presented by Sierra Madre Playhouse February 24- March 5, 2023.
share