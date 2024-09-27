The Queen Mary Continues Frightfully Fun Lineup Of What's On Deck For October 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The nation's most historic maritime icon, The RMS Queen Mary in Long Beach, has announced a hauntingly fun calendar of events and activities for October 2024.

As the spooky season continues, prepare for a month full of eerie excitement with new ghostly gatherings, spine-tingling events, and thrilling attractions. The Graveyard Tour leads visitors through rarely seen areas of the ship, exploring the legends behind some of the ocean liner's most notorious specters—decide for yourself whether the ship is truly haunted.

For those seeking a more exclusive experience, the VIP Tour offers privileged access to restricted areas, a gourmet lunch, shopping discounts, and a guided narrative by one of the ship's officers. This three-hour adventure is perfect for history enthusiasts and those craving a taste of ultimate luxury and exclusivity. For a full calendar of What's on Deck, visit Queenmary.com/whatsondeck/.

For more information, visit http://queenmary.com.

SPECIAL EVENTS FOR OCTOBER

DARK HARBOR - The Spirits Rise

Dates: Select Dates

October 3rd-6th, 9th-13th, 16th-20th, 22nd-27th, 29th-31st, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM - 12:30 PM PDT

Cost: start at $39.99 per person

Ticket URL: https://darkharborhalloween.com/

Details: This fall, as the fog rolls in on Long Beach, the notoriously haunted Queen Mary brings back the legendary Dark Harbor Halloween event. Dark Harbor is a massive Halloween festival that takes place on The Queen Mary and the surrounding harbor. This year's event will feature haunted mazes, live entertainment, themed bars and lounges, experiences on-board the ship, festive eats and treats, and, of course, the return of well-known icons like the Ringmaster and Scary Mary.

ONGOING EVENTS

Royal Sunday Brunch with Live Music

Date: Every Sunday

October 6th, 13th, 20th, 27th, 2024

Time: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Cost: $98 per person (ages 13+), $39 for ages 5-12, $15 for ages 2-4, Free under age 1

Reservations required: Royal Sunday Brunch

Details: Wrapped in the elegant grace of the Grand Salon and featuring live entertainment, the Royal Sunday Brunch has the air of a royal soiree and is anything but typical. Free-flowing champagne, live music, and a tantalizing signature menu that is sure to please even the most discerning palates make the Queen Mary Royal Sunday Brunch a Long Beach tradition that cannot be missed.

Meet Me at the Mary featuring Ashley Anne & the Carnations

Date: Tuesday's

October 1st, 8th, 15th, 2024

Time: 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Cost: Complimentary ship admission and $10 parking

Reservations: Click here

Details: Enjoy live music and drink specials at the Observation Bar. Come early to grab a good seat, enjoy delicious drinks, and soak in the fantastic atmosphere. It's the perfect way to unwind and enjoy some of the best live music in town. No reserved seating - First come, first served. Walk-ins are accepted but reservations for easier ship admission are recommended. For ages 21 and up.

Karaoke @ the OB

Dates: Wednesday

October 2nd, 2024

Time: 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Cost: Free admission to the ship and $10 parking with validation

Details: Get ready to take the stage and sing your heart out at one of the most iconic venues in the nation! Every Wednesday night The Queen Mary hosts Karaoke Night in the historic Observation Bar. This weekly event is the perfect opportunity to showcase your vocal talents, whether you're a seasoned performer or just looking to have some fun with friends. The Observation Bar offers a unique ambiance with its beautiful art deco decor and panoramic views of the Long Beach skyline. For ages 21 and up.

VIP Tour

Date: Every Friday and Saturday

October 4th, 5th, 11th, 12th, 18th, 19th, 25th, 26th, 2024

Time: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Cost: $145 per person, includes non-alcoholic beverage with snack PLUS lunch

Ticket URL: www.queenmary.com/tours/tours-exhibits/

Details: Embark on an exclusive 3-hour VIP tour aboard the legendary Queen Mary, featuring privileged access to restricted areas, a gourmet lunch, shopping discounts, and a guided narrative from one of the ship's officers, filled with rare anecdotes and historical insights. This unparalleled experience is perfect for history aficionados, maritime enthusiasts, and those seeking ultimate luxury and exclusivity. Due to the historic nature of the Queen Mary, this tour is not ADA accessible.

Graveyard Tour

Date: Select Nights

October 4th, 5th, 11th, 12th, 17th, 18th, 19th, 24th, 25th, 26th, 31st, 2024

Time: 12am - 2am

Cost: $85 per person

Ticket URL: Graveyard Tour Tickets

Details: Experience a more haunting side of the Queen Mary after Midnight!

The Graveyard Tour leads visitors on a journey through various areas of the ship rarely seen by the general public as they explore the legends behind some of the ocean liner's most notorious specters. Decide for yourself whether or not the ship is haunted.

The Grey Ghost Project

Dates: Select Nights

Time: 9:00 PM - 12:00AM and on Saturdays at 6:00PM - 9:00PM & 10:00PM - 1:00AM

Cost: Free admission to the ship and $125 per person

Ticket URL: www.greyghostproject.com

Details: Join us for a paranormal investigation that will allow you to come along on a 3-hour exploration of the haunts and history of the RMS Queen Mary. The Grey Ghost Project takes a skeptical and evidence-based approach to investigating the paranormal. Using the latest tools of the trade, the project uses a combination of scientific methods to gather data and documentation for evidence of the supernatural. Your ticket grants you access to join one of our resident researchers on their quest to document evidence of the paranormal onboard in some of the most supernaturally active locations, as well as areas restricted to normal day guests and tours. *All participants must be over the age of 13. All minors must be accompanied by a ticketed guardian. Investigations at 10pm and later are ages 18+ only.

57 Ghosts - Theatrical Séance Show

Dates: Select nights

Time: 7:00PM - 8:30PM

Cost: Free admission to the ship and $75 per person

Ticket URL: www.57ghosts.com

Details: Join Apparitionist Michael Rangel for an intimate & immersive experience that will bring you face to face with the spirited passed of this historic and haunting ship. Guests will witness and participate in a supernatural séance where anything can happen! *This experience is age-restricted! (Under 16 Not Admitted) Please do not attend if you are recently bereaved.

Seating is reserved and extremely limited for each presentation.

Located in the Port of Long Beach, the Queen Mary features a rich maritime history, authentic Art Deco décor, and stunning views of the Pacific Ocean and Long Beach city skyline. At the time of her maiden voyage in May of 1936, she was considered the grandest ocean liner ever built. The Queen Mary's signature restaurants include the Promenade Café and Chelsea Chowder House & Bar, as well as a weekly Royal Sunday Brunch served in the ship's Grand Salon. History buffs and visitors of all ages can explore the ship's museum, tours, and exhibits. The Queen Mary features event space in 14 remarkable Art Deco salons and award winning staff to create innovative banquets for groups ranging from 10 to 5,000. The Queen Mary boasts 200 staterooms including nine full suites.

For more information or for reservations, see www.queenmary.com or call (888) 217-1153. The Queen Mary is located at 1126 Queens Highway in Long Beach.

Comments