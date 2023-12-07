The Porters Of Hellsgate Present A CHRISTMAS CAROL, THE ONE MAN PLAY

The production is directed and designed by the company's Managing Director, Drina Durazo.

By: Dec. 07, 2023

The Porters of Hellsgate close their 2023 "Season of Aspiration" with Associate Artistic Director Gus Krieger appearing in his own adaptation of Charles Dickens's holiday classic: A CHRISTMAS CAROL, THE ONE-MAN PLAY. The production is directed and designed by the company's Managing Director, Drina Durazo.

Click Here

"With no second spared and no blocking wasted, the breezy 65-minute performance felt like a vivid, living-room reading of a good book...it was perhaps the most moving piece of narration in my marathon."

-LA Times

When notorious miser Ebenezer Scrooge is visited one fateful Christmas eve by the ghost of his former partner, the man finds himself thrust into a journey of reflection and self-discovery as he confronts the man he was, is, and could be.

Gus Krieger plays over forty characters in his own adaptation of Charles Dickens's holiday classic.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL, THE ONE-MAN PLAY

By Charles Dickens

Adapted and performed by Gus Krieger

Directed and Designed by Drina Durazo

Opening Night: December 15, 2023

Closing Night: December 17, 2023

CAST

Gus Krieger as Scrooge, et al.

PRODUCTION TEAM

Production Designer Drina Durazo

Light Programming Gregory Crafts

Produced by The Porters of Hellsgate

LOCATION

studio/stage

520 North Western Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90004

Click Here

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

GUS KRIEGER (Actor, Adaptor)

As Associate Artistic Director and founding member of The Porters of Hellsgate, Gus Krieger has played roles including Richard III (Richard III, Henry VI Parts 2 and 3), Shylock (The Merchant of Venice), Benedick (Much Ado About Nothing), and King John (King John). This is Krieger's fourth year performing A Christmas Carol, the One-Man Play for the Porters. Krieger wrote, produced, and directed the feature films "The Binding" and "My Name Is Myeisha," which played to great acclaim all over the world, taking home awards from Slamdance, SIFF, Boston Underground, and many more.

DRINA DURAZO (Director, Designer)

Drina Durazo is a Los Angeles-based director, designer and producer. She joined the PHG board in 2022. Drina's contributions to Porters productions have included directing for Breaking Bard (Spirit of the Fringe Award winner), Breaking Bard Redux (Valley Theater Award winner) and A Christmas Carol, The One-Man Play (Valley Theater Award nominated). Her design credits for PHG include graphic designer for All's Well that Ends Well, Venus and Adonis, Cyrano de Bergerac, All Is True (or Henry VIII), Di Lady Di, Romeo and Juliet, Pericles, and Breaking Bard. She was also the scenic designer for Romeo and Juliet and projections designer for Di Lady Di. Drina previously served as a member of the Artistic Council and board vice president at The Group Repertory Theatre. There she directed many shows, including two written by Gus Krieger: The Armadillo Necktie (winner of seven Scenie Awards), and an adaptation of George A. Romero's Night of the Living Dead. Drina has also directed for the Morgan-Wixson Theatre, Mammoth Lakes Rep. and Woodcraft Rangers. She is Company Manager for Lower Depth Theatre, and an associate member of the Stage Directors & Choreographers Society.

www.DrinaDurazo.com.


