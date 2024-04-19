The Pops Chorale & Orchestra Performs AMERICAN POPS in May

Performances run May 4-11.

By: Apr. 19, 2024
The Pops Chorale & Orchestra Performs AMERICAN POPS in May
The Pops Chorale & Orchestra will present AMERICAN POPS— an iconic American musical experience.

Each spring The Pops Chorale and Orchestra / PPC Entertainment creates a unique themed concert that focuses on a specific genre of music.  This year the iconic “American Diner” is a central theme. Audiences will enjoy songs reminiscent of those they played on a jukebox at their favorite joint —exciting medleys from Jersey Boys, La La Land, and Waitress. We've also included nostalgic songs from The Beach Boys, Journey, Toto, Chicago, and The Mamas & The Papas. Threaded throughout the performance will be some early American folk music; rich songs like The Promise of Living and Home on the Range.   

Audience members will be part of the show as performers branch-out into the audience to connect and celebrate this iconic, American music.  

Performances are on May 4 at 7:00pm and May 5 at 2:00pm at the Harris Center - 10 College Parkway, Folsom, and May 10 at 7:00pm, May 11 at 2:00pm, and May 12 at 2:00pm at the Dietrich Theatre – 5100 Sierra College Boulevard, Rocklin.

Under the direction of Lorin Miller, our outstanding orchestra, choir, and soloists will be performing arrangements that have become American classics. 

Individual Tickets range from $32 to $55 and are on sale now at the Harris Box Office at (916) 608-6888, or online at HarrisCenter.net.  Box Office hours are Tuesday-Friday from 12:00pm-5:00pm, and one hour before showtime. Or, online for Dietrich Theatre shows at ThePopsChorale.com and one hour before showtime at the theater box office.




