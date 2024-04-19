The Pops Chorale & Orchestra Performs AMERICAN POPS in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Pops Chorale & Orchestra will present AMERICAN POPS— an iconic American musical experience.

Each spring The Pops Chorale and Orchestra / PPC Entertainment creates a unique themed concert that focuses on a specific genre of music. This year the iconic “American Diner” is a central theme. Audiences will enjoy songs reminiscent of those they played on a jukebox at their favorite joint —exciting medleys from Jersey Boys, La La Land, and Waitress. We've also included nostalgic songs from The Beach Boys, Journey, Toto, Chicago, and The Mamas & The Papas. Threaded throughout the performance will be some early American folk music; rich songs like The Promise of Living and Home on the Range.

Audience members will be part of the show as performers branch-out into the audience to connect and celebrate this iconic, American music.

Performances are on May 4 at 7:00pm and May 5 at 2:00pm at the Harris Center - 10 College Parkway, Folsom, and May 10 at 7:00pm, May 11 at 2:00pm, and May 12 at 2:00pm at the Dietrich Theatre – 5100 Sierra College Boulevard, Rocklin.

Under the direction of Lorin Miller, our outstanding orchestra, choir, and soloists will be performing arrangements that have become American classics.

Individual Tickets range from $32 to $55 and are on sale now at the Harris Box Office at (916) 608-6888, or online at HarrisCenter.net. Box Office hours are Tuesday-Friday from 12:00pm-5:00pm, and one hour before showtime. Or, online for Dietrich Theatre shows at ThePopsChorale.com and one hour before showtime at the theater box office.