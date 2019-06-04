The Pico Union Project Presents SPIRIT: STORY, SONG AND SPIRIT

Amid grisly acts of discrimination, violence, and prejudice, comes an inspiring event celebrating solidarity and the union of people across all races, religions, and backgrounds. On Saturday, June 22nd experience the energizing and eclectic sounds of SPIRIT: an Evening of Song, Story and Spirit Benefitting the Pico Union Project.

Featuring performances by Craig Taubman, Mostly Kosher, Aaron Embry, Rick Lupert, Barney Salzberg, Sara Hershkowitz, Shany Zamir, Stuart K Robinson, Rev Najuma Pollard, Rabbi Ed Feinstein, HB Barnum, and many more, the evening will accentuate the importance of religious and cultural inclusion through soul-stirring music, self-exploration, mindfulness, spoken word artists, and community activism

PUP's founder and artistic director, Craig Taubman, has a musical repertoire that is an integral part of the Jewish Community. His songs seamlessly entwine traditional Jewish teachings and themes with the contemporary spirit and experience of Jewish life today. Craig is committed to living the Jewish commandment, "love your neighbor as yourself," which is evident in his commitment to building genuine connections, closing diversity gaps, and educating the community on the power of love, friendship, and inclusion.

"There are people from every walk of life, and more than having one titular head, we have chosen to crowdsource our leadership because we recognize there is not one voice, one message from the entire community, and we want to reflect a broader spectrum of the community," Taubman said.

Since its inception six years ago, the multi-faith sanctuary has had an undeniable impact on the Los Angeles community. The goal of the SPIRIT event is to raise $100,000 in donations to help the Pico Union Project continue to fund their successful community projects and programs.

Tickets for this celebratory event range from $50 to $100 for general admission and sponsored seats, which includes access to the VIP Pre-concert Reception at 7:15 p.m. start at $250. The show begins at 8:00 p.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit http://www.picounionproject.org/spirit/





