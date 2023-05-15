The Orange County Women's Chorus Performs LOOK, BE, LEAP!

The Orange County Women's Chorus will perform the final concert of their 25th anniversary season, Look, Be, Leap!, on June 4 at St. Wilfrid of York Episcopal Church in Huntington Beach.

The OCWC has been "causing treble" for a quarter century and invites the community to join the celebration. This 25th anniversary program includes songs about friendship, courage, struggle, and the joy and power of raising voices together throughout the years. The audience will be the first to hear the OCWC's newest commissioned work, "In the Forest," by Bay Area composer Ruth Huber.

"This program reflects on what it means to make music as a community, and what it means for a family of 'singin' women' to weather the passage of time and the shifting of society through our weekly gatherings," says OCWC Artistic Director Eliza Rubenstein. "We'll perform songs about social justice, growing older, and singing itself, and we'll feature some specific musical recollections of important moments in our history. We're a community of women who find security in taking risks together, and we're confident that whether you've been following us since the beginning or this is your first OCWC concert, you'll love this music and the sisterhood it represents!"

Board chair and founding member Mary Langsdorf says, "I am surrounded by women of incredible talent, on the stage and in the board room. I could not be more proud of who we are and how far we've come in 25 years, and I'm excited to share this season closing concert with our community!"

The performance will take place at St. Wilfrid of York Episcopal Church, 18631 Chapel Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92646 on Sunday, June 4 at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are available at Click Here. Adults: $30; Seniors (65+): $25; Students (with ID): $15.