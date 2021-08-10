The Music Center's Spotlight Grand Finale To Air On KCET And PBS SoCal

The Music Center continues its partnership with KCET and PBS SoCal to broadcast The Music Center's 33rd annual Spotlight Grand Finale on the award-winning arts and culture series, SOUTHLAND SESSIONS.

The hour-long program will air on KCET on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at 8:00 p.m., and again on its sister station PBS SoCal on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. The Music Center's Spotlight Grand Finale is the culmination of a year-long journey for Southern California high school students interested in the performing arts. Out of 1,500 applicants, 14 finalists were selected after participating in three rounds of auditions, numerous performances and attending mastery classes.

These finalists are the best of the best-the most talented teens in acting, singing, ballet, dance and instrumentals in Southern California! Each finalist received a $5,000 cash scholarship, plus the opportunity to perform in the Finale. The Music Center's 33rd annual Spotlight Grand Finale was produced by The Music Center in association with Hashtag, You're It.

Much more than a competition, The Music Center's Spotlight provides performing arts scholarships and artistic development to empower high school students. By emphasizing preparation, critical thinking and perseverance, Spotlight enables students to hone their skills through valuable performance opportunities, audition experiences and mentorship by professional artists and arts administrators. Spotlight is completely free with no financial barriers for participants, which gives equal footing to all aspiring artists no matter their talent level. Notable alumni including Tony Award winner Lindsay Mendez, American Ballet Theatre's principal dancer Misty Copeland, Emmy award-winning composer Kris Bowers and major recording artists Josh Groban and Adam Lambert, among many others.

For more information about The Music Center's Spotlight program and to apply, visit musiccenter.org/spotlight.